Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Predictions and Betting Tips: Real to make home advantage count

We share predictions and betting tips for the Champions League second-leg semi-final between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich

+

After taking an early lead in last week’s fixture at the Allianz Arena, Real Madrid needed a late penalty to ensure it’s all even at the Santiago Bernabeu this Wednesday.

It was a positive week for Los Blancos who secured their 36th La Liga crown after seeing off Cadiz 3-0 on Saturday.

It’s the perfect build-up for the Spanish giants as they aim for a record-extending 15th European title.

However, Real must get past Bayern Munich who have plenty of pedigree in this competition, despite having a season to forget.

Die Roten lost 3-1 to Stuttgart over the weekend, demonstrating the type of campaign they’ve had domestically.

With Thomas Tuchel set to depart at the end of the season, there is still a chance for one last hurrah but they’d have to be at their very best to beat the hosts on Wednesday night.

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Result & both teams to score - Real Madrid & Yes @ 3.25 with BC.Game

Real Madrid total - over 2.5 goals @ 3.10 with BC.Game

Player assists - Jude Bellingham to get at least one @ 5.00 with BC.Game

All odds are courtesy of BC.Game, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Entertainment promised

This fixture is a straight shootout for the Champions League final. Considering its winner-takes-all script, it will make for entertaining football.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men have only lost two games this season, winning 37 matches this term. Meanwhile, Bayern have only won four of their last nine competitive matches.

The visitor’s record in Spain looks favourable as they’ve only lost one in 12 matches against such opposition.

However, a caveat to that is that Bayern lost six of their last eight knockout ties against teams from Spain, indicating this tie is heading one way.

There will be joy for both sides on the night though as the hosts conceded an average of 1.28 goals per game in this competition.

Bayern’s defence hasn’t been great too as they’ve shipped at least one goal per Champions League fixture this season.

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Betting Tip 1: Result & both teams to score - Real Madrid & Yes @ 3.25 with BC.Game

Madrid’s prolificacy at home

Los Blancos have scored at least two goals in their last five games in all competitions at their home base.

The hosts have a deadly attack in the form of Vinicius Junior, who scored a brace in Germany, Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham all of whom were on the bench at the weekend.

Bayern Munich have conceded at least two goals in eight of their last 10 road trips in all competitions - they’ve lost five of those games.

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Betting Tip 2: Real Madrid total - over 2.5 goals @ 3.10 with BC.Game

The creative spark

Bellingham came on for a 25-minute cameo against Cadiz and ended up netting Real’s second on the night.

In the Champions League, Bellingham registered eight goal contributions in nine appearances.

The Englishman will likely be the source of inspiration for Real on Wednesday with all his creativity up front.