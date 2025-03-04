PSG vs Liverpool Predictions: Reds’ Tough Task in Search of Treble

Both PSG and Liverpool have proven very difficult to beat, yet both have suffered defeats in the Champions League. Could the Reds settle for a draw?

+

PSG vs Liverpool Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for PSG vs Liverpool

PSG or a draw and both teams to score at 2.10 on Stake

Winning margin of one at 2.40 on Stake

Mo Salah as anytime goalscorer at 2.00 on Stake

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

It’s difficult to imagine PSG or Liverpool being thrilled about facing each other in the Champions League Round of 16.

The hosts are in formidable goalscoring form with 25 goals in their last seven. Meanwhile, Arne Slot’s men are in excellent form in the Premier League. Our PSG vs Liverpool predictions suggest it’s hard to pick a winner.

Luis Enrique and his side have won all of their last 10 across all competitions and are unbeaten since November 26th.

The Reds, meanwhile, head to the Parc des Princes on the back of excellent wins over Manchester City and Newcastle United.

Probable Lineups for PSG vs Liverpool

PSG Expected Lineup: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Mendes, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Neves, Barcola, Kvaratskhelia, Dembele

Liverpool Expected Lineup: Becker, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Diaz

PSG's Scoring Run Shows No Signs of Stopping

PSG’s attack has been unstoppable. They are not only winning, but they are doing so in style. Enrique’s men have scored 3+ goals in all but two of their last 10 matches, and they have secured victories in each one.

They have struggled to keep clean sheets against better teams, but their offensive form often makes up for it. In the past three months, they have only drawn three matches, with Bayern Munich being the last team to beat them.

Slot and his side, known for their own attacking prowess, will be confident in their ability to score. However, can they contain the hosts? The Parisiens have conceded in 13 of their last 20, which means they are vulnerable, but there is still a 40% probability of a win. Liverpool could settle for a draw or even a narrow defeat to take back to Anfield.

PSG vs Liverpool Bet 1: PSG or a draw and both teams to score at 2.10 on Stake

This Is No Ligue 1 Test for PSG

Les Rouge-et-Bleu have a goal difference of +43 in Ligue 1 this season, and they regularly put three or four past their opponents. Yet, this isn’t Ligue 1, and Liverpool are no Montpellier or Le Havre. They will certainly face a tough challenge against the Reds.

The French giants may well be unbeaten in the league this season, but their Champions League campaign has been a different story. The recent victory over Manchester City stands out, but they have lost to Arsenal and Atletico Madrid along the way.

Liverpool have been difficult to beat this season, having lost just four times across all competitions - and all of them have been by just a single goal. Also, if they’re going to secure victory, it’s likely to be a tight game.

PSG vs Liverpool Bet 2: Winning margin of one at 2.40 on Stake

Salah Steals the Spotlight

The hosts have Ousmane Dembele (2.40 anytime goalscorer) in excellent form, along with Bradley Barcola and Goncalo Ramos (both 2.70). However, the player on everyone’s minds right now is Mohamed Salah.

Dembele has already netted 18 goals in 2025 so far and has been brilliant in front of goal, but Salah thrives in the crucial moments. The Egyptian has accumulated 52 goals and assists in 2024/25 so far, and many of them have come in important fixtures. Salah scored in the Carabao Cup semifinal, as well as in matches against City, Villa and Everton - and he also has three in the UCL.

Whether or not you believe Slot’s men have what it takes to come away with anything from Paris in this fixture, few would bet against Salah playing a big role.