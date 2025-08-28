Premier League winner odds: Weekend result creates value

The Cityzens put Liverpool to the sword in their latest fixture, and Erling Haaland is in sensational form. This sets up a thrilling title race.

Premier League Winner Odds Manchester City 3.25 Arsenal 1.61 Liverpool 11.00 Chelsea 21.00

Odds courtesy of Stake. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Manchester City

After Aston Villa’s win over them, there were fears Man City might be set for another slip-up. However, their response was near perfect. Four wins, 13 goals, and victories in three different competitions show they are starting to resemble their former dominant selves.

The highlight, however, was their 3-0 demolition of Liverpool on Sunday, with Erling Haaland netting another brace. It was a statement win for Pep Guardiola’s men, made even better by Arsenal dropping points. They’re now just four points behind Mikel Arteta’s men, and in very good form.

Another element to consider is the fact that they’re consistent winners. They’ve chased down Arsenal to win the league twice in the last three years, and that will weigh on both teams’ minds. If the title race is close in May, will the Londoners have the resilience to hold on?

They’re a value pick right now, and how Arteta’s men respond to their Sunderland draw could be key. Also, their main striker is in such lethal form, goals are plentiful. City aren’t the favourites right now, but they could be in the picture by the time the 2025/26 campaign ends.

Their current form, combined with squad depth, makes them a team worth backing.

Arsenal

They may have dropped points against the Black Cats, but Arsenal are still heavily tipped to end their wait for a league title. Arteta has them top of the table, with a bit of breathing space despite injuries concerns, and they’re proving very tough to beat. They are also incredibly defensively sturdy, but the same can’t be said for City.

The current league leaders managed to scrape a win away at the Etihad in September, and that could end up being a big result. By the time they lock horns again in April, there could be a lot at stake. The Gunners are in strong form, and they’ll be desperate to keep that going.

They remain our top choice for the title, but their dominance this season limits the value in backing them outright.

Liverpool

Only 11 games have been played this season, but the Reds already find themselves eight points adrift of top spot. They’re still seen as the third most likely winners by the bookies, but they’re definitely an outside chance now. With five wins from their last six league games, they’re well off the pace.

There’s still plenty of football to be played, but it’d take a pretty monumental effort to get themselves back in this race. Arne Slot has plenty of quality at his disposal, so a comeback isn’t out of the question, but it seems too much at the moment. There are too many frailties there, especially at the back.

We can’t rule it out entirely, but any real title push from the Merseysiders seems unlikely.

Chelsea

After picking up their fourth Premier League win in five, the Blues are third at the moment, but they have lacked consistency. Chelsea have failed to win almost as many games as they’ve won, and their position shows how open most of the division is right now. There is plenty to play for in the English top-flight in 2025/26, however, and Enzo Maresca hopes his side can build on their recent form.

However, in terms of the title, they don’t appear equipped for the challenge. They’re already six points behind Arsenal, and they’re not really controlling games like City. They’ve let in more goals than they would have wanted, and that’ll need to change if they hope to make a serious challenge.

We expect the Blues to be in the conversation for a top-four spot, but they don’t seem like genuine title contenders.

