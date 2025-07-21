Three Premier League value bets in the race for a top-half finish

Nine English clubs will play in Europe this season, and it could well affect their Premier League campaign. This opens things up for their rivals.

Almost half of the Premier League teams will be in the Champions League, Europa League or Conference League. How will they hold up on multiple fronts?

Premier League top half finish Odds Brighton & Hove Albion 1.91 Bournemouth 2.38 Everton 3.00

The Premier League in Europe

Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur will all compete in the UCL. Meanwhile, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest are to play in the UEL, and Crystal Palace in the UECL. Some have squads to challenge on all fronts - others not so much.

After a torrid season last time out, the likes of Manchester United and Spurs are backed by the bookies to turn things around. What does that mean for a top-10 finish in the Premier League? Some of those who achieved a top-half position last season are expected to drop down in 2025/26.

With that in mind, we’ve picked out three value bets who could climb up the table and take advantage. Based on their current squads, their summer transfer window, and the potential challenges of their fellow challengers, here’s what we went for. The table could look very different this time around.

Three value top-10 finishers

The six Champions League contenders should have the squad depth to compete, especially as they continue to bolster their ranks this summer. Tottenham would be the outliers, but they have made smart moves in the current window and should be better this season. However, concerns remain for Villa, Forest and Palace.

Our first pick is Brighton & Hove Albion, who narrowly missed out on a European spot themselves last season. They’re now an established top-flight club with one of the best scouting systems in the world, so another top-half finish would be no shock. Interestingly, they’re seen as less likely candidates than Man Utd, who had a horrible time last season.

They’ve had an interesting summer on paper, and you’d think there’s more to come after Joao Pedro’s departure. The Seagulls have made a fortune in player departures, but have kept the bulk of their key players for now. They are expected to remain competitive.

Next up is Bournemouth, another side that are aiming for back-to-back top-10 finishes. The loss of Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez is obviously a huge blow, but also a sign of where the club is at. The fact that their players are chased by clubs like Real Madrid and Liverpool shows their quality.

Djordje Petrovic should help them, and Adrien Truffert is an exciting arrival, but you’d also think there’s more money to be spent by them this summer. Andoni Iraola did a fantastic job last time out, and you can see him continuing that good work this season.

Then there’s Everton. It’s been a tough few years for the Toffees, but they now seem to be on the right path. David Moyes’ side ended the season strongly, and were 23 points clear of the bottom three by the time it finished.

They’ve spent big on Thierno Barry and made Carlos Alcaraz’s move permanent, and there’s also more to come from them. Everton could really benefit from an open schedule in comparison to their counterparts, and a top-half finish isn’t out of the question. A few more smart signings, and they’re good to go.