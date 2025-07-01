Premier League top four odds shift after transfer spree

Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal are expected to claim three of the Premier League’s top four spots. However, the race for fourth is more open.

Although Chelsea are the bookies’ favourites to secure a top-four finish alongside the others in 2025/26, other sides are worth considering as well.

Premier League Top Four Odds Newcastle United 1.91 Chelsea 2.75 Aston Villa 4.50 Manchester United 4.33

Odds courtesy of 1xBet. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Who to back for a Premier League top-four spot

It’s unlikely that Liverpool, City, and Arsenal will not kick on once again in the season ahead, and should absolutely finish in the top four. In addition to having a strong core of players to build upon, the Reds and Cityzens have had a successful transfer window. The Gunners will bolster their lineup too, eventually, and should be stronger in 2025/26.

However, who will join them? We will examine the four sides that are most likely to challenge the new ‘Big Three’ of the Premier League.

Chelsea

Chelsea have been in good form recently. Enzo Maresca appears to have brought stability, and they’re progressing nicely in the Club World Cup. They’ve won 11 of their last 13 games and have already signed exciting new players. Also, they just barely failed to secure a top-four spot last season.

There’s a good chance they could go into the new season as reigning Conference League and CWC winners, which could increase their confidence a lot. With more player signings on the way, they're expected to be among the top teams by May. They might even challenge for a top-three finish given the talent they have.

They seem to be improving nicely under Maresca and are having a busy summer.

Newcastle United

Newcastle need to have a big summer to try and catch up to the ‘Big Three’. They’ve failed to do anything to suggest that they’ll do so, but there is still time for that to change. Their chances could also largely depend on whether they keep Alexander Isak.

Eddie Howe has done an excellent job at St. James’ Park, but reports indicate they've already failed to sign some players they wanted. The Magpies have a few big weeks lie ahead, and this season they’ll also have the added challenge of the Champions League.

Howe’s men could really make a push with the right signings, but they aren't at that level yet.

Manchester United

After a 15th-place finish in 2024/25, there are big expectations for a turnaround at Old Trafford. Ruben Amorim kept his job, and they’ve already spent a lot of money to sign Matheus Cunha. That should be enough for them to improve their league position.

However, it’s still uncertain if they have done enough to move up more than 10 places in the division. They have a chance if they have more big signings, which they are reportedly working on. Still, there are definite concerns about their readiness.

Not only is a good start imperative for Amorin’s future, but for United’s as well. However, they are not strong enough to challenge yet.

Aston Villa

Villa will be in the Europa League next season, having narrowly missed out on a top-five finish in the previous season. It remains to be seen whether they will be any stronger in the season ahead and meet fan expectations. However, it’s been a pretty quiet summer.

Yasin Özcan is the only addition so far, and with the departure of impressive loanees like Marco Asensio and Marcus Rashford, they’re currently a weaker side. They have plenty of time to change that under their fantastic manager, Unai Emery. Although it’s too early to back them, things could change in the following weeks.

Like other teams, their transfer market activity needs to be seen before considering them as challengers. Still, Emery has the required quality.