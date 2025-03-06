Premier League Predictions Matchday 28

We’ve got Premier League predictions for Matchday 28 this weekend. The match picks involve Manchester City, Everton and Newcastle United.

Our predictions for Premier League Matchday 28

Match Selection Odds Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Draw 3.75 Brighton vs Fulham Brighton 1.95 Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Crystal Palace 1.48 Wolves vs Everton Everton 2.80 West Ham vs Newcastle West Ham 3.10

Odds via 1xBet correct at the time of publishing.

Prediction 1: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City: Nothing to Separate Top-four Rivals

Date: 08/03/2025

Kick-off time: 5.30 PM

Our tip: Draw 3.75 with 1xBet

Both Forest and City are vying for top-four spots, and it’s hard to pick a clear winner in this match-up. Forest are winless in three league games, but they held Arsenal to a 0-0 draw in their last outing.

Both of Forest’s home games against their fellow top-four sides ended level, with City being the only one they haven’t yet faced at the City Ground. Despite winning their last two, City have been vulnerable lately. Forest could capitalise where Spurs and Plymouth didn’t.

Prediction 2: Brighton vs Fulham: Seagulls’ Revival Continues

Date: 08/03/2025

Kick-off time: 7.30 PM

Our tip: Brighton 1.95 with 1xBet

Few sides are in better form than Brighton at the moment, with the Seagulls winning their last five games. That’s part of a broader run of eight wins in 11 games in 2025 so far, as Brighton have propelled themselves into the European race.

They have not won in nine meetings with Fulham since 2017, but they are in a strong position to end that run. With three consecutive home victories over teams above them in the table, they shouldn’t be intimidated by a Fulham side below them.

Prediction 3: Crystal Palace vs Ipswich: Palace Move Closer to Top Half

Date: 08/03/2025

Kick-off time: 7.30 PM

Our tip: Crystal Palace 1.48 with 1xBet

It’s hard to look past any side playing one of the bottom three as a safe bet at the moment. This is particularly the case with Crystal Palace involved, as the Eagles have won eight of their last ten outings.

They have won their last two home games and could now win three such games in a row for the first time this season. Palace won the reverse fixture 1-0, while Ipswich are winless in five away league games. The Tractor Boys have won just one game this season against sides currently in 12th place or higher, like Palace.

Prediction 4: Wolves vs Everton: Wolves Still In Trouble

Date: 09/03/2025

Kick-off time: 12.30 AM

Our tip: Everton 2.80 with 1xBet

Everton are approaching the point in the season where the results are less important, as they are practically safe but won’t be qualifying for Europe. They are still highly motivated to perform under new boss David Moyes, and they are unbeaten in seven games.

Moyes has won six of his last eight meetings with Wolves, and Everton won the reverse fixture 4-0. The Toffees haven’t won at Molineux since 2021, but Wolves have lost four of their last six on home turf.

Prediction 5: West Ham vs Newcastle: Cup Final Affects Newcastle

Date: 11/03/2025

Kick-off time: 12.30 AM

Our tip: West Ham 3.10 with 1xBet

West Ham could be a huge outside pick of the weekend, with the bookmakers possibly overlooking Newcastle’s other commitments. The Magpies have the Carabao Cup final the week after this game, and players will undoubtedly be focused on that game.

After Anthony Gordon’s red card last weekend, there could be an even bigger dip in performance levels. West Ham are starting to find their form under Graham Potter, having won their last two games.

Conclusion

Brighton, Everton and West Ham all present impressive value for this latest Premier League round.

All three teams have form or other factors on their side that suggest they are overpriced. Palace stand out as the clear pick of the weekend, while it’s incredibly tough to separate Forest and City.

As always, please remember to bet responsibly when following Premier League action.