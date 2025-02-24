Premier League Predictions Matchday 27

We have got Premier League predictions for Matchday 27 this weekend. There are picks from matches involving Arsenal, Everton and Aston Villa.

Our predictions for Premier League Matchday 27

Match Selection Odds Brighton vs Bournemouth Brighton 2.10 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa Aston Villa 2.80 Brentford v Everton Everton 3.50 Nottingham Forest v Arsenal Nottingham Forest 3.80 West Ham vs Leicester West Ham 1.65

Odds via 1xBet correct as at time of publishing.

Prediction 1: Brighton vs Bournemouth: Seagulls Win South Coast Battle

Date: 26/02/2025

Kick-off time: 12.00 AM

Our tip: Brighton @ 2.10 with 1xBet

Brighton have rediscovered their form in recent weeks, winning their last three games. They have won six of their last eight in all competitions, with four of those wins also coming with a clean sheet.

The Seagulls have had a hold over this fixture recently, winning five of the last seven meetings between the pair. Bournemouth are having the season of a lifetime, but after losing 1-0 at home to Wolves on Saturday, it is unclear how they will bounce back from defeat.

Prediction 2: Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa: Away Day Joy for Villa

Date: 26/02/2025

Kick-off time: 12.00 AM

Our tip: Aston Villa @ 2.80 with 1xBet

It might seem like a surprise pick given Palace’s recent form, but it is worth noting most of their success has come on the road. They have won six of their last seven league games on the road, compared with just one victory from eight at home in the top flight.

Villa are starting to get their new signings bedded in, with Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio helping them beat Chelsea at the weekend. The Midlands club have claimed victory in five of their last eight Premier League matches played on Tuesday.

Prediction 3: Brentford vs Everton: Brentford Come Unstuck Against Toffees

Date: 27/02/2025

Kick-off time: 12.00 AM

Our tip: Everton @ 3.50 with 1xBet

Everton stand out as the best value pick of the midweek, as they are thriving under David Moyes. They ought to have beaten Manchester United at the weekend and have won both away league games under Moyes.

Brentford’s home form has fallen apart in recent weeks, losing five of their last six in west London. The Bees are also winless in six midweek Premier League games since the start of last season, while they haven’t beaten Everton in five meetings.

Prediction 4: Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Gunners Falter Again

Date: 27/02/2025

Kick-off time: 12.00 AM

Our tip: Nottingham Forest @ 3.80 with 1xBet

Nottingham Forest’s recent struggles have been evident, as they lost three of their last four Premier League games. A fixture against Arsenal may not seem timely, but given the Gunners’ horrific injury crisis, Forest could get back to winning ways.

Arsenal appeared worn out and beaten in their 1-0 weekend defeat against West Ham and are now 11 points behind in the title race. The Gunners have only won one away league game against a side starting this midweek round in the top half. Liverpool are the only team to stop Forest from winning at home in their last six.

Prediction 5: West Ham vs Leicester: Another Blow for Leicester

Date: 28/02/2025

Kick-off time: 12.30 AM

Our tip: West Ham @ 1.65 with 1xBet

West Ham are starting to find their form under Graham Potter, following an impressive 1-0 away win over Arsenal at the weekend. They should have no trouble overcoming lowly Leicester, who have lost 10 of their last 11 league games.

The Hammers have lost just one of their last 14 Premier League games against promoted sides. West Ham have played six historical Premier League matches on a Thursday and lost just one of them.

Conclusion

Brighton, Everton, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest all present impressive value for this midweek Premier League round.

All four teams have form on their side, which suggests they are overpriced. West Ham stand out as the safest midweek bet, but the other four all represent great value as singles. As always, remember to place your Premier League bets responsibly.