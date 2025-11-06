Premier League predictions Matchday 11

There are picks from matches involving Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United.

Our predictions for Premier League Matchday 11

Match Selection Odds Tottenham vs Man Utd Man Utd 2.46 West Ham vs Burnley West Ham 1.96 Sunderland vs Arsenal Arsenal 1.40 Brentford vs Newcastle Newcastle 2.42 Man City vs Liverpool Man City 1.95

Prediction 1: Tottenham vs Man Utd: Red Devils handed a big Spurs chance

Date: 08/11/2025

Kick-off time: 5.00 PM

Our tip:Man Utd to win at odds of 2.46 on Stake

It’s been a topsy-turvy period for Spurs. They’ve lost more games than they’ve won in the last six matches, but they put in a strong performance in midweek as they saw off Copenhagen with a 4-0 victory. They’ll fancy their chances at home against United, even with their own inconsistencies.

However, Ruben Amorim’s side have been much better lately, and they head to London on a four-game unbeaten run. With Thomas Frank’s side a little out-of-sorts, they’ll sense an opportunity not just for the three points, but to leapfrog them in the table. Their forwards are in fine scoring form, and that should pose a real threat to the hosts.

Prediction 2: West Ham vs Burnley: Hammers on the rise

Date: 08/11/2025

Kick-off time: 7.30 PM

Our tip: West Ham to win at odds of 1.96 on Stake

West Ham have had a very tough start to the season, but things could be looking up. Nuno Espirito Santo appears to be settling in, and a 3-1 win over Newcastle United has likely been a huge boost. They have a chance to get out of the relegation zone this weekend.

If this game was in Burnley, you would be inclined to back the Clarets, but the advantage shifts to the Hammers in London. Scott Parker’s side have beaten Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers recently, but they’ve also been shaky on many occasions. The hosts could have too much for them here.

Prediction 3: Sunderland vs Arsenal: Gunners’ dominance to continue

Date: 08/11/2025

Kick-off time: 10.00 PM

Our tip: Arsenal to win at odds of 1.40 on Stake

The Black Cats have defied all expectations this season, and welcome the Gunners whilst fourth in the Premier League table. Regis Le Bris and his side are also on a three-game unbeaten run, so confidence will be sky-high. This weekend, however, they’ll face their toughest test to date.

Arsenal are enjoying a remarkable run that’s not only seen them win their last 10 matches - but keep clean sheets eight times in a row. Mikel Arteta must be absolutely delighted with how things are going over at the Emirates, and the Gunners sit six points at the top. Sunderland may offer a fight, but the visitors should ultimately come out on top.

Prediction 4: Brentford vs Newcastle: Magpies flying high after UCL victory

Date: 09/11/2025

Kick-off time: 6.30 PM

Our tip: Newcastle to win at odds of 2.42 on Stake

This matchup is the weekend’s standout mid-table clash, with Keith Andrews’s side in 12th and Newcastle in 13th. Neither has set the stage alight in the league this season, and that has reflected in the odds. The Bees have home advantage on their side, but they go into this game on the back of a defeat to Crystal Palace.

While the Magpies have struggled at times domestically, they’re thriving in Europe. A 2-0 win over Athletic Club made it four wins from five across all competitions, and the clean sheet was a bonus. Eddie Howe and his boys appear to be hitting their stride, and Brentford should be concerned.

Prediction 5: Man City vs Liverpool: Pep’s men to extend their lead

Date: 09/11/2025

Kick-off time: 9.00 PM

Our tip: Man City to win at odds of 1.95 on Stake

This one is probably the toughest to call among Matchday 11 games. A week ago, you’d back the hosts without question, but Liverpool’s Real Madrid win could be just the boost they needed. The Reds have got back to winning ways in the league, and hope their recent blip is behind them.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola is likely pleased with his side’s 4-1 win over Borussia Dortmund - a result that made it three wins on the spin. However, the recent defeat to Aston Villa highlights some inconsistency. Still, playing at the Etihad and with Erling Haaland in such fine form, the hosts are justified favorites.

Conclusion

There’s potential for a lot of movement in the Premier League this weekend, with several clubs facing off against those close to them in the table. Whatever happens, however, Arsenal will stay top of the pile. It’s the other end of the table that could prove to be the most interesting over the next few days.

We’ve considered recent form across all competitions and the current situation at each club. However, please remember to bet on the Premier League responsibly as anything can happen.