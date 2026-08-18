The platform stands out for its extensive sports coverage, flexible payment options (including cryptocurrency), competitive betting markets, and its clean user interface. While there are areas that could be improved, it offers a strong all-round experience for Indian players. Paripesa scores 9.2/10 in our analysis.

Paripesa India Overview

Paripesa is an international betting platform that offers sports betting and casino services in a number of different markets, including India. The platform provides access to a lot of major sports leagues, live betting markets, and plenty of online casino games. In this Paripesa review, we’ll take a look at the platform’s main strengths, like its sportsbook variety, flexible payment options, and the mobile-friendly design.

Overview Details Year founded 2019 Founders MediaMart Entertainment Limited Licensing Jurisdiction Curaçao USPs Sports variety, competitive odds, live betting, crypto payments Sports welcome offer 100% bonus up to ₹30,000 Casino welcome offer 200% bonus up to ₹145,000 + 150 free spins Paripesa promo code G******I (Tap on code to know more about offer)

Highlights of the Paripesa Platform

One of the first things we noticed during our Paripesa review is that they don’t overcomplicate the betting experience. Everything is easy to find and simple to navigate, which makes it a really good choice for both new and experienced bettors.

Of course, a clean interface is not the only important aspect. Paripesa also delivers where it counts by offering a wide selection of sports, competitive betting markets, flexible payment methods, and regular promotions. Below, we'll take a closer look at the features that earned the platform its 9.2/10 rating.

Crypto-friendly payments: Unlike platforms that rely only on traditional banking methods, Paripesa supports cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether. This gives users more flexibility when depositing and withdrawing funds.

Unlike platforms that rely only on traditional banking methods, Paripesa supports cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether. This gives users more flexibility when depositing and withdrawing funds. Beginner-friendly interface: Paripesa has a clean, intuitive layout that makes it easy to browse sports, casino games, and account settings.

Paripesa has a clean, intuitive layout that makes it easy to browse sports, casino games, and account settings. Competitive odds: Paripesa offers competitive odds across a wide range of sporting events. Both pre-match and live betting markets are available across many major competitions.

Paripesa offers competitive odds across a wide range of sporting events. Both pre-match and live betting markets are available across many major competitions. Diverse betting markets: From football and cricket to tennis, basketball, esports, and MMA, Paripesa covers a broad selection of sports. Players can choose from markets including match winners, handicaps, totals, player props, and accumulators.

From football and cricket to tennis, basketball, esports, and MMA, Paripesa covers a broad selection of sports. Players can choose from markets including match winners, handicaps, totals, player props, and accumulators. Live betting: In-play betting allows users to wager while events are live, with odds updating in real time. This gives players more opportunities to react as the action unfolds.

In-play betting allows users to wager while events are live, with odds updating in real time. This gives players more opportunities to react as the action unfolds. Wide casino selection: Beyond sports betting, Paripesa also offers an online casino featuring slots, table games, and live dealer titles. This makes it easy to switch between sports betting and casino gaming without leaving the platform.

Beyond sports betting, Paripesa also offers an online casino featuring slots, table games, and live dealer titles. This makes it easy to switch between sports betting and casino gaming without leaving the platform. Regular promotions: New and existing players can access a range of promotions throughout the year, depending on their region and eligibility. You should not forget to use the Paripesa promo code before signing up on the platform to make the most of their welcome offer package.

Paripesa Sportsbook Preview

The sportsbook is easily one of Paripesa's biggest strengths. It covers everything from the world's most popular sporting events to smaller regional competitions, giving bettors plenty of choice regardless of what they follow.

We also liked the variety of betting markets available, with both pre-match and live betting offered across different events. If sports betting is your main priority, Paripesa delivers a well-rounded experience with a very broad market coverage.

Some of the most popular sports and competitions available include the following:

Football: Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Major League Soccer (MLS), Indian Super League (ISL), and international tournaments.

Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Major League Soccer (MLS), Indian Super League (ISL), and international tournaments. Cricket: Indian Premier League (IPL), Women's Premier League (WPL), Big Bash League (BBL), Pakistan Super League (PSL), SA20, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy, and The Ashes.

Indian Premier League (IPL), Women's Premier League (WPL), Big Bash League (BBL), Pakistan Super League (PSL), SA20, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy, and The Ashes. Tennis: Australian Open, Roland Garros (French Open), Wimbledon, US Open, ATP Tour, WTA Tour, and Davis Cup.

Australian Open, Roland Garros (French Open), Wimbledon, US Open, ATP Tour, WTA Tour, and Davis Cup. Basketball: NBA, EuroLeague, NCAA Basketball, FIBA competitions, and international tournaments.

NBA, EuroLeague, NCAA Basketball, FIBA competitions, and international tournaments. MMA: UFC, Bellator, Professional Fighters League (PFL), and ONE Championship.

UFC, Bellator, Professional Fighters League (PFL), and ONE Championship. Boxing: World title fights, international boxing events, and major pay-per-view cards.

World title fights, international boxing events, and major pay-per-view cards. Esports: Counter-Strike 2 (CS2), Dota 2, League of Legends, Valorant, and major international tournaments.

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2), Dota 2, League of Legends, Valorant, and major international tournaments. Kabaddi: Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) and international competitions.

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) and international competitions. Table Tennis: WTT events, international tournaments, and regional competitions.

WTT events, international tournaments, and regional competitions. Darts: PDC World Matchplay and smaller leagues like the Modus Super Series

PDC World Matchplay and smaller leagues like the Modus Super Series Ice Hockey: NHL, IIHF competitions, and international championships.

Sports Betting on Paripesa – Is It Worth It?

For experienced bettors, Paripesa’s biggest advantage is choice. The platform provides access to thousands of betting markets across major sports, while live betting adds more opportunities during matches.

The interface makes it easy to browse events, compare odds, and place bets. Live betting is also available for users who prefer in-play markets.

One area for improvement is beginner support. More betting guides could help new users understand markets and betting options. Overall, the Paripesa sportsbook is a competitive option for Indian bettors looking for betting variety and flexibility.

Paripesa Casino Review

The Paripesa casino section offers one of the platform's largest selections of slots, table games, jackpots, and live dealer games. The live casino is one of the biggest highlights. With over 4000 slot games and 150 live dealer tables, players have access to real-time games hosted by professional dealers.

Casino Section Details Games Available Slots, table games, jackpots, instant games Live Casino Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat, Casino Hold’em, Dragon Tiger Casino Games Slots, Poker, Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat, Sic Bo

Latest Paripesa Welcome Bonuses for 2026

Paripesa provides separate promotions for sportsbook and casino users. At the time of writing, these are the available 2026 bonus offers.

Sports Welcome Offer:

100% bonus on first deposit up to ₹30,000

Paripesa bonus code: G******I

Minimum deposit: ₹100

5x wagering requirement

Available on accumulator bets only

Accumulators must contain at least three selections

Minimum odds requirements apply

This offer gives new players additional betting chances to explore the Paripesa sportsbook.

Casino Welcome Offer:

200% bonus up to ₹145,000

150 free spins

Minimum deposit: ₹300

30x wagering requirement

Maximum win: ₹40,000

Other Paripesa Promotions

During our Paripesa review, we found an extensive collection of promotional offers designed to appeal to different types of players. These include regular casino bonuses, sportsbook rewards, tournaments, and VIP perks. Some of the available promotions include:

No deposit bonuses

Rakeback rewards

Daily casino tournaments

High roller promotions

Betting races and challenges

3% weekly sports cashback

50% bonus on second deposits

Accumulator bonuses

Access to the Paripesa VIP Club

Birthday rewards and special surprises

Cashout bonuses

Refer-a-friend rewards

Casino cashback offers

Lucky Casino Thursday offers

60 free Aviator bets every Friday

Paripesa regularly updates its promotional calendar, so available offers, eligibility requirements, and wagering conditions may vary depending on your location and account status.

Paripesa Payment and Withdrawal Options

Payment flexibility is one of Paripesa’s strongest advantages, especially for Indian users who need convenient deposit and withdrawal methods. Available payment methods for Indian users include:

UPI: Quick deposits through supported banking apps;

Direct bank transfers;

Cryptocurrency: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether, and other supported currencies.

Players should confirm the latest payment options available before making deposits.

Payment Method Minimum Withdrawal Amount Processing Time UPI N/A 15 minutes Bank transfer N/A 15 minutes Bitcoin N/A 15 minutes Ethereum N/A 15 minutes Tether N/A 15 minutes

Withdrawal limits and processing times may vary depending on the payment provider, account verification status, and availability in the user’s region.

One area that Paripesa could improve is by providing clearer details on payment limits, fees, and withdrawal conditions upfront. This would help their users know exactly what to expect.

Paripesa Customer Support Channels

Paripesa offers customer support for account, payment, and betting-related queries.

Their available support channels include:

Live chat

Email support

Response times may vary depending on the issue. Adding more localised support options could improve the experience for Indian players.

Editor’s Final Verdict on Paripesa

Our Paripesa review gives the platform a rating of 9.2/10. Paripesa performs well across sportsbook quality, market variety, mobile usability, and payment flexibility. The Paripesa sportsbook offers extensive coverage, while the Paripesa casino provides additional entertainment options.

Its crypto-friendly approach and simple interface make it appealing to modern bettors. However, more local payment options and improved regional support could make the platform even stronger.

Overall, Paripesa earns its 9.2/10 rating by combining sportsbook depth, flexible payments, competitive bonuses, and a smooth mobile experience. While improvements to local support and payment coverage would make it even stronger, it remains a competitive choice for Indian bettors looking for an all-in-one platform.

Parameter Rating Sportsbook 9/10 Playing Experience 9.5/10 Mobile Experience 9.5/10 Casino 9/10 Welcome bonus 9.5/10 Payments 9/10 Withdrawals 9/10 Customer support 9/10

FAQs about Paripesa

Here are the FAQs:

Is Paripesa withdrawal safe?

Yes, Paripesa withdrawals are considered safe when users complete verification requirements and use supported payment methods.

Is Paripesa legal in India?

Paripesa is a secure platform for Indian players and operates under recognised international gambling licences from the Curacao Gaming Control Board (GCB)

Does Paripesa pay real money?

Yes, Paripesa allows users to withdraw real-money winnings through supported payment methods after meeting withdrawal requirements.