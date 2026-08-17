Latest PariPesa Promo Codes and Bonuses for Indian Players

Paripesa is one of the most popular betting sites in India. At the time of signing up on the platform, you should make use of Paripesa promo code which gets you an exclusive welcome offer to place bets on events such as 2026-27 Premier League, La Liga and other sporting events.

PariPesa Offers Offer Details Paripesa Promo Code Sports Welcome Bonus 100% Bonus On First Deposit Up To ₹30,000 GOALPARI Casino Welcome Bonus 200% up to ₹145,000 + 150 Free Spins Get Offer

How to Sign Up Using the PariPesa Promo Code?

You’ll find that it’s easy to sign up to the platform using the PariPesa promo code. All you have to do is follow these easy steps:

Visit the PariPesa website or download the app. Register either with your phone number or email address. An SMS or email will be sent to you with a verification code. Enter the verification code to confirm your account. Create a strong password. Enter the PariPesa promo code GOALPARI in the required field.

Once you’ve signed up with the promo code for PariPesa, you can make your first deposit and enjoy an array of casino and sports games such as slots, table games, cricket, and even football.

Paripesa Exclusive Sports Welcome Bonus

If you want to kick-start your betting experience, the bonus code for PariPesa gives you a 100% bonus match. All you have to do is enter the bonus code GOALPARI, make a minimum deposit of ₹100, and wager 5 times the bonus amount in accumulator bets. Each accumulator bet must contain 3 or more events. At least 3 of the events included in an accumulator must have odds of 1.40 or higher.

Paripesa Casino Welcome Bonus

What if you’re more into casino games like slots or tables? Simply use the welcome bonus code for PariPesa casino players. Make a minimum deposit of ₹300 to get 200% up to ₹145,000 and 150 Free Spins. The wagering requirements are 30x, and the maximum win is ₹40,000.

Additional PariPesa Promotions for Existing and New Players

Looking for a chance to get a free bet or other interesting deposit bonus code offers? PariPesa has a variety of additional promotions that might pique your interest. Here are the top three promotions or events running right now.

Friday Reload Bonus

Fridays just got a whole lot more exciting thanks to PariPesa’s Reload bonus. Make your deposit on a Friday, and you could get a 100% bonus up to ₹12,000 for sports wagering. Additionally, you can bet on any type of sport, such as football, cricket, or hockey, every week.

Birthday Bonus

One of the great things about becoming a member of PariPesa is that they truly care about their members. So much so that you can celebrate your birthday with a special bonus offer. You will automatically receive a no deposit reward on your birthday. However, you must be an active user on the site and have deposited a total of at least ₹10970 over the last 30 days for you to claim this reward.

Losing Streak Cashback

Sometimes you may experience a bad streak with winning on your favourite games. However, PariPesa has a way to assist you with their losing streak cashback assistance. You’ll get compensated with bonus points after losing 20 consecutive bets.

Editor’s Verdict about PariPesa Promo Code

Activating the PariPesa promo code is easy when you sign up to the platform, which is ideal for new players who aren’t familiar with the site. What’s more, there are no hidden fees, and the terms and conditions are clear for each promo code.

On the other hand, there are rules you have to adhere to whenever you use a promo or referral code. For example, the sports promo code requires a minimum deposit of ₹100, and you must wager 5 times the bonus amount in accumulator bets.

I also find that there are a variety of ways to enjoy the casino deposit bonus code. You can get free spins on some impressive slots like Sweet Bonanza, which has an RTP of 96.48%. PariPesa is ideal for any player who enjoys casino or sports betting, as there is something for every preference on the platform.

Pros and Cons of Using PariPesa Bonus Code

Even though PariPesa gives you excellent bonuses for sports and casino games, you should still weigh the pros and cons of the platform. Below you’ll see the advantages and drawbacks of using the PariPesa bonus code so you can make an informed decision.

Pros

Low minimum deposit

Full access to sportsbooks

100% on first deposit for sports betting

Ideal for new bettors on the platform

Cons

Accumulator restrictions

Strict time frame of 30 days to use the bonus

PariPesa Sports Betting Options

There are two options when it comes to sports on PariPesa: Live betting and sports bets. There are a variety of sports options for Indian players, like the popular virtual game called Aviator. What’s more, you can select from over 3000 wavering options every day. Cricket and football are the most popular sports betting options for Indian players right now. Here are the top betting options:

Cricket

Football

Tennis

Basketball

Horse Racing

Volleyball

Table Tennis

Ice Hockey

Baseball

Boxing

Formula 1

Darts

Handball

Golf

Esports

Aviator (virtual game)

PariPesa Payment Methods

Another advantage of PariPesa is that you can choose from a variety of payment methods, which adds to the convenience of the site. You’ll also find that withdrawals are fast and efficient. The platform accepts the following payment methods when using any promo or PariPesa referral code.

Payment Method Minimum Deposit Deposit/Withdrawal Time UPI ₹500 Instant/ 15 mins Crypto ₹95 Instant/ 15 mins E-Wallets ₹415 Instant/ 15 mins

FAQs about PariPesa Promo Code

Here are the FAQs:

What is the promo code for PariPesa?

The PariPesa promo code is GOALPARI which players can use to get 100% bonus on first deposit up to ₹30,000.

Is PariPesa legal in India?

PariPesa is safe for Indian players to place bets on their favourite sports or casino games as it’s licensed by the Curaçao eGaming Authority and supports local payment methods.

How do I get in contact with PariPesa Customer Support?

To get in contact with PariPesa’s customer support, visit their website or app and click on the ‘Contact Us’ tab. You’ll find Telegram and email details for PariPesa’s Asia branch.