Paripesa Registration: How to Register & Sign Up?

This article on the Paripesa registration process is a guide for prospective new users of the betting site.

We discuss the pros and cons of opening a Paripesa account and tell you how to verify the account and list the documents needed for such verification.

Paripesa Registration – Step by Step

Click on our link to visit the operator’s official site and get the exclusive offer. You can choose to register by phone or one-click.

By Phone

Enter your phone number and click on “Send SMS.” Enter the confirmation code received by SMS and click “Confirm.” Enter your personal details. This should include your date of birth, email, first and last names, preferred currency and password. Tick the relevant box to confirm that you are 18 years old and that you agree with the terms and conditions. Click on “Register” to complete the process. Now you are ready to log in and bet on your favourite sports.

By One-Click

Opt for your preferred country and currency. Enter the promo code PPGOAL and click on “Register.” On the next screen that pops up, you will receive an automatically generated username and password.

Now you are ready to log in, make your first deposit, avail the welcome bonus and start playing.

How Can I Sign up on the Paripesa App?

You can start that by downloading the app first from the official website. Once the Paripesa app is installed, you can start the process by clicking on “Registration” at the top right hand corner.

Thereafter, you can opt for “By Phone” or “One-Click” registration. The rest of the Paripesa registration process on the app is identical with the desktop process as described above.

Paripesa Sign Up Bonus

New users, residents of India over 18, can avail a 100% Paripesa registration bonus up to a maximum of ₹39,000. The minimum qualifying deposit is ₹80. Note that you can apply the Paripesa promo code PPGOAL during the signup.

Before you can withdraw the Paripesa sign up bonus, you will have to wager 5 times the bonus on accumulator bets with at least three items attracting odds of 1.40.

Paripesa Registration Bonus Type Bonus Amount Promo Code Sports Welcome Bonus 100% match deposit bonus up to ₹39,000 PPGOAL Casino Bonus INR 130,000 + 150 Free Spins PPGOAL

How to Do Paripesa Login?

Follow these steps to complete your Paripesa login.

Go to the operator’s official website. Tap/click on the “Login” tab at the top right-hand side. Input your email address and phone number and your chosen password. Now you can tap/click again on the login button to access the account.

Paripesa Registration: Pros and Cons

Creating an account on Paripesa India has many advantages and a few disadvantages. In this section, we discuss the pros and cons:

Pros

Here are the pros of registering on Paripesa.

User-friendly design

The interface is intuitively designed, allowing users to navigate through the site and place bets easily.

Vast range of sports options

Bettors can choose from a wide array of betting markets.

Multiple promotions and bonuses

Both existing and new users can avail many promotions and bonus offers.

Round the clock customer support

Users can access 24/7 live chat support to redress any issues they may face on the site.

Cons

Here are some of the cons.

Time consuming verification process

The account verification process on Paripesa India can be slow. However, once your account is verified, you will find that it was worth the wait.

Paripesa Account Verification Process

After you create your account, you will have to verify your account before you can withdraw money. To verify your account, you are required to provide documents to prove your identity and residential address. The following steps will help you to verify:

Log in to your sportsbook account. Go to the “Personal Data” section and make entries in the empty fields. Upload the photograph of your verifying documents in the KYC section. The betting site will send you a confirmation mail when the verification is done.

Documents Required to Verify the Paripesa Account

To verify your Paripesa account, you must complete a KYC (Know Your Customer) process. Paripesa India accepts the following documents for the purpose:

Photograph of your valid PAN card;

Photograph of your valid Aadhar Card;

Your utility bill as proof of address;

Photocopies of the back and front pages of your valid passpor;

Photocopy of your driver’s licence.

Things to Watch Out for During Paripesa Registration Process

Your Paripesa registration will be completed successfully only after you have fulfilled some conditions:

You must be 18 years or older and resident of India.

You can only open one account. Otherwise, the bookmaker may block all your accounts.

You must fill in every field in the profile section of your personal account. You must enter authentic information. Otherwise, the bookmaker can disallow you from completing the account verification process or withdrawing funds.

Verification of the account is mandatory.

Paripesa Registration Summary

We had a smooth experience while registering for a Paripesa account. The hassle-free process took just a few minutes. We would say that the process is as easy as or even easier than what we experienced at competitor sites.

We were pleasantly surprised by the choice of welcome bonuses offered. The wagering requirement was not at all stringent. Moreover, the validity period was long enough to allow me to complete the wagering requirement.

We began the verification process immediately after the sign up. Apart from a photo of my Aadhar card, we also sent my bank statement as proof of address. Though the verification process took some time, it was worth the wait.

Paripesa Registration FAQs

In this final section, we answer some frequently asked questions:

How do I sign up on Paripesa?

You can sign up on the Paripesa website or app by clicking on the ‘Registration’ button. Next, enter the necessary personal information, including your full name, email, mobile phone number, and preferred country and currency. Complete the process by clicking on “Register.”

Is Paripesa registration legal in India?

India does not have any federal law to prohibit online betting. In the absence of such a law, Paripesa registration is legal in India.

What documents are required to verify the Paripesa account?

You can verify your Paripesa account with photocopies of various documents. These include your driving licence, PAN card, Aadhar card, utility bill, and back and front pages of the passport.

What to do if I forget the Paripesa login password?

On the operator’s site or app, click/ tap on the “Forgot Password” tab under the password field. After you are redirected to a verification page, provide your email or phone number. Choose either the “By Phone Number” or “By Email” option. You will be provided a reset link in a “Reset Password” page. Confirm your new password and click on “Reset Password” to complete the process.