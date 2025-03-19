Paraguay vs Chile Predictions: Both Teams to Score in Paraguay Victory

We’ve got some Paraguay vs Chile predictions for this crucial World Cup qualifier. Our expert predicts both teams to score and Paraguay to win.

+

Paraguay vs Chile Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Paraguay vs Chile

Paraguay to win at odds of 1.75 on 1xBet

Both teams to score at odds of 2.25 on 1xBet

Over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.40 on 1xBet

Paraguay are expected to win 2-1 against Chile.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Paraguay head into this match unbeaten in their last six matches, with wins over Brazil and Argentina.

Bettors can take advantage of their strong form by using a 1xBet Promo Code to enhance their wagers.

With 17 points, the home team sit in sixth place in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers table, which is the final spot for automatic qualification.

Their opponents, Chile, have found some form, winning their last two games after going eight games without a win.

However, they are still far behind Paraguay, having picked up nine points from 12 games in qualifying. This places them second from the bottom.

Probable Lineups for Paraguay vs Chile

Paraguay Expected Lineup: Fernandez, Caceres, Balbuena, Alonso, Alderete, Almiron, Cubas, Gomez, Enciso, Villasanti, Sanabria

Chile Expected Lineup: Cortes, Maripan, Diaz, Hormazabal, Suazo, Echeverria, Pizarro, Cepeda, Aravena, Vargas, Guerra

Paraguay to Grab the Win

Paraguay’s recent form and position in the table make them the favourites for this clash.

With home wins over Brazil and Argentina in these qualifiers, a win against a struggling Chile side could very likely be the outcome.

Chile have yet to secure an away win in the current qualifiers. Their last away win in a competitive match was over three years ago, in 2022.

Paraguay hold a four-point lead over Bolivia in seventh place, so securing a win to maintain their position in the automatic qualification spot is vital.

Given that Paraguay have won their last three games at home, it’s highly likely they’ll continue this form in the upcoming match.

Many online betting sites favor them as the frontrunners for this clash.

Paraguay vs Chile Bet 1: Paraguay to win at odds of 1.75 on 1xBet

A Goal at Both Ends Expected

Despite Paraguay’s recent victories, there have been times where they’ve conceded.

Paraguay have conceded at least one goal in their last three games, two of which were at home. Gustavo Alfaro’s side let two past them in their last match against Bolivia in November.

Chile, on the other hand, are finding their form, having netted 10 across their last two games. They struck six past Panama and four against Venezuela.

While Paraguay’s results have been more favourable, Chile have actually scored one more goal during the qualifiers. They have netted nine compared to Paraguay’s eight.

However, Chile have conceded more goals than any of the other 10 teams in the competition, letting 20 past their goalkeeper.

Paraguay vs Chile Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 2.25 on 1xBet

At Least Three Goals Have Become a Theme

Both teams have recently been involved in matches with at least three goals.

Paraguay’s last three games have seen three or more goals, with results of 2-2, 2-1 and 2-1.

Chile are following a similar trend, as six of their last seven games have featured three or more goals. Two of those games saw six or more goals scored.

Paraguay may not have scored as many as they would have hoped in qualifying so far, but Chile’s weak defensive record offers plenty of encouragement for goals in this game.

Chile have the second-worst goals conceded per match, which means they allow an average of 1.7 goals per game.