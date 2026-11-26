Serie A’s goals tally has clearly improved season on season. As a result, savvy bettors can capitalise on select fixtures with these Serie A betting tips.

Match Selection Odds Frosinone vs Parma Over 2.5 goals 1.37 Udinese vs Fiorentina Over 2.5 goals 1.66 Roma vs Monza Over 2.5 goals 1.32 Como vs Juventus Over 2.5 goals 1.75 Lecce vs Atalanta Over 2.5 goals 1.57

Odds courtesy of 1xBet. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

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Frosinone vs Parma - goals set to flow again

Serie A has traditionally been associated with tight defences and low-scoring affairs. Last season was one of the lowest-scoring campaigns since Serie A expanded to 20 teams. The Italian first tier produced an average of 2.43 goals per game in 2025/26, but that’s improved substantially. This term, Serie A has already produced 379 goals in 120 matches at an average of 3.16 goals per game.

Frosinone and Parma are two sides driving up those numbers. The hosts have seen seven of their 12 fixtures produce over 2.5 goals, while eight of the visitors’ 12 have done the same.

Parma have been the second most profitable team in the over 2.5 goals market this season, behind only Como, with an ROI of +105.4%. Last season, the Ducali kept 13 clean sheets in Serie A. However, they have managed just two this term and concede an average of 1.83 goals per match.

Additionally, 80% of their away dates in Serie A exceeded the 2.5 goal mark. Frosinone are the perfect opponents for a leaky defence. Among newly promoted sides in Europe’s top-five leagues, no team has scored more than their 25 goals ahead of this weekend. Massimiliano Alvini wants his team to play on the front foot and his players to take risks at the back.

For a side that was playing in Serie B last season, they have an xG of 21.41. This puts them fourth in the division behind Napoli, Roma, and Inter Milan. Frosinone average 2.67 goals per game at the Benito Stirpe. Meanwhile, their league games at home have produced an average of 3.67 goals per game.

With Parma looking over their shoulder to the relegation zone, it’s worth considering Frosinone’s record against other struggling outfits. Their home wins over Lecce (5-1), Sassuolo (4-2) and Venezia (3-2), all fellow strugglers, have each featured at least five goals. Interestingly, all three of those matches took place on home soil. Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.37 on 1xBet looks the pick of the bunch here.

Udinese vs Fiorentina - two leaky defences collide

The increase in goals across Serie A has certainly reshaped the market. For example, the BTTS - Yes market was successful in 45.2% of all Serie A matches last term, compared to 56.7% this season. This fixture has all the elements to drive up that percentage, as both defences are quite vulnerable.

There’s just a three-point gap between the two, and they’re both firmly in the fight for survival. Udinese are winless in their last 10 league matches in a row. They have lost 67% of their games this season and have already replaced manager Kosta Runjaic with Paolo Zanetti. They’ve conceded 26 goals in 12 games, with only Sassuolo (31) and Fiorentina (28) shipping more.

The visitors have yet to keep a clean sheet in the league. The shot conversion rate against them of 16.87% is the worst in the division. Their most recent seven league outings all produced three goals and above. No other team in Serie A has seen the over 2.5 goals bet win as many times as Fiorentina’s 11 of 12. Both Teams To Score - Yes and Over 2.5 Goals have each landed in 67% of Paolo Vanoli’s league games this term. That’s the highest rate in the league alongside Atalanta and Inter.

Udinese offer little resistance too. They’ve conceded in all six home games in a row and have yet to register a clean sheet in front of their fans. Backing over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.66 on 1xBet makes plenty of sense in this one.

Roma vs Monza - Giallorossi’s firepower to tell

Over 2.5 goals featured in just 45.7% of Serie A matches last season, but that figure has climbed to 60% in the current campaign. In other words, six out of 10 games every weekend are likely to exceed the 2.5-goal line. Roma have contributed to the front end of that, averaging three goals per game going forward.

The Giallorossi are in excellent form. They are favourites to beat Monza, especially at home, where 83% of their matches produced more than two goals. Their attacking output is among the best in Europe’s top five leagues, with only Barcelona (51) scoring more league goals at this stage than Roma’s 36.

Monza should also have something to offer going forward, having averaged 1.67 goals per game in Serie A this season. Ten of their 12 league outings produced a minimum of three goals, and they’ve yet to blank or keep a clean sheet on the road this season. The most recent head-to-head finished 4-0 to Roma. The hosts’ current form suggests another goal-heavy encounter could be on the cards, with over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.32 on 1xBet the standout selection.

Como vs Juventus - two attacking sides set to trade blows

Como have scored 20 goals in their dozen league outings, averaging 1.67 goals per match. The Lariani have been the most profitable team in the Over 2.5 Goals market this season, with an ROI of +120.4% and +8.43 units won at level stakes. Their performances, particularly in Europe, underline their ability to produce plenty of goals.

Cesc Fabregas’ men play an attacking brand of football. It saw them score four goals against Manchester United and nine away to Lens in the Champions League. The Lariani have scored at least once in 80% of their home league outings and are likely to do so against Juventus.

Juventus have been unprofitable in this market so far, but that is changing. Luciano Spalletti has started pairing strikers Kolo Muani and Nick Woltemade together, and the Bianconeri are scoring more freely as a result. The visitors have scored at least twice in each of their past three Serie A games.

Away from home in the league, they average 1.33 goals per game and have failed to score only once in that run. With both teams next to each other in the table, this one is bound to deliver excitement on the goals front, and over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.75 on 1xBet is well worth considering.

Lecce vs Atalanta - home side’s leaky defence to be exposed

Atalanta have won just one of their past six league games. Yet, scoring three second-half goals against reigning champions Inter Milan last week was no small feat. La Dea average 1.67 xG per match in Serie A, the sixth-best in the league.

They have averaged 1.75 goals going forward this term. Yet, they have been leaking an average of two at the other end. Their display against Inter could nevertheless prove a turning point.

Lecce have the sixth-worst home defensive record in Serie A, with 12 goals conceded. They have scored only five times at the Stadio Via del Mare, the joint third-worst home record. However, four of the Salentini’s last five home league matches have produced at least three goals. Head coach Eusebio Di Francesco is also expected to take the game to Atalanta.

The visitors have kept only one away clean sheet this season, and they’ve witnessed an average of three goals scored in all their road trips. Atalanta could also be vulnerable at the back with Marco Carnesecchi sidelined through injury, potentially giving Lecce an opportunity to get on the scoresheet. Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.57 on 1xBet is the pick here.

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