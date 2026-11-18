Newly promoted Racing Santander have shown big attacking intent in La Liga, but their defensive concerns mean goals are never far away.

2026/27 Racing Santander betting markets Odds Racing Santander vs Real Sociedad (Both teams to score & Over 2.5 goals) 1.60 Racing Santander vs Real Sociedad (Racing Santander/Draw - Double chance) 1.75 Levante vs Racing Santander (Both teams to score & Over 2.5 goals) 1.67

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Why are Racing Santander games full of goals?

Racing Santander are a newly promoted side. Yet, that hasn’t stopped José Alberto López’s team from showing a great deal of attacking intent this season.

The club bolstered their attack in the summer, and the benefits have been clear to see. They have netted 17 goals in La Liga at an average of 1.42 per game.

Reassuringly, this is in line with their xG of 17.25. That xG is the 7th-highest in the division, a remarkable return for a promoted team and a sign that the goals are no fluke.

The flip side is a leaky defence. Racing are yet to keep a clean sheet in La Liga this season, having conceded an average of 2.5 goals per game. That climbs to 3.17 per game away from home, while at Estadio El Sardinero they have scored and conceded an average of 1.83 goals.

Real Madrid are the only visiting side to have kept a clean sheet, while Racing have picked up results against several strong opponents.

The result is that over 2.5 goals have landed in 10 of Racing’s 12 La Liga matches so far this term. Only Barcelona’s league matches average more goals than Racing’s, and only Barcelona have seen over 2.5 goals land more frequently.

The high-risk approach has paid dividends. The 2-1 away win over fellow newly promoted outfit Malaga before the international break moved Racing up to 10th. Santander now sit four points clear of the relegation zone. This space will surely give them confidence to continue to play on the front foot.

Racing have been at their strongest on home soil, winning three of their six league games, with Real Madrid the only side to beat them there.

Can the goals keep flowing against Sociedad and Levante?

Next up is a home clash with Real Sociedad, who sit 5th in the table and whose matches also see plenty of goals. Sociedad average 1.8 goals scored per game and 1.7 goals conceded per game.

We’re backing both teams to score and over 2.5 goals. That bet has landed in five of Racing’s six home league matches. It’s also landed in five of Sociedad’s six away league games.

Sociedad’s away matches have produced a glut of goals, with the team scoring and conceding an average of 2.17 goals per game. Racing’s defensive frailties are unlikely to be the only reason this game becomes a goal fest.

Racing have also been difficult to beat at home, so there is some value in the double chance market against Sociedad. That bet has won in five of José Alberto López’s side’s six home league matches this season.

They’ve also won the xG battle in four of their six home games. Even their 3-0 home defeat to Real Madrid saw them accrue 0.96 xG despite failing to find the scoresheet.

Racing’s next away game is a trip to Levante, who are also expected to battle against relegation. Levante’s matches have averaged 3.08 goals, well above the league average of 2.89.

That rises to five goals per game if we only include their home matches. Levante are yet to keep a league clean sheet at home, conceding an average of 2.4 goals per game. It’s no surprise to see veteran keeper Mathew Ryan is their second-best performer this term, with an average rating of 6.97.

Meanwhile, Racing are yet to keep an away clean sheet and are conceding an average of 3.17 goals per away game. Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals appeal once again.

Racing’s tactical approach, combined with the defensive vulnerabilities of both opponents, points to two goal-laden affairs. They have a wealth of attacking options on the bench, but their defensive fragility can prove costly. Favouring the goals line over the Match Odds market looks the sensible approach.

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