Premier League strugglers present a unique betting angle

Rob Edwards' Wolves are improving, and Scott Parker’s Burnley are showing plenty of spirit. We expect them to score in their next matches.

There’s still life in Wolves and Burnley

The outlook is quite bleak for the two teams currently at the bottom of the Premier League table. Wolves have 13 points with only nine matches remaining, while Burnley have secured 19. While staying up is not mathematically impossible yet, it’s extremely unlikely.

However, neither side has given up, and they have secured some respectable results recently. Across all competitions, the West Midlands side have suffered only one defeat in their last five outings. Meanwhile, the Clarets have netted eight times in their previous four matches. Although relegation seems likely for both, they are not going down without a fight.

Rob Edwards and Scott Parker will almost certainly remain in charge of their respective clubs for the rest of the campaign. Consequently, they will be keen to finish the season strongly to prepare for a promotion challenge in 2026/27. Given their recent attacking performances, there is plenty of reason to anticipate goals in their next few games.

We’re backing both sides to find the back of the net as they come up against Merseyside clubs that have struggled defensively. There are some very interesting matches on the horizon.

Why goals at both ends seem likely

Wolves are set for two consecutive games against Liverpool, meeting first in the FA Cup before a Premier League clash. The Reds are in strong form, but they have appeared vulnerable at the back recently. West Ham, Manchester City, Bournemouth, and Fulham have all managed to score twice against them in 2026.

Edwards, who has watched his team score five goals in five matches, will see ways to breach the visitors’ defence at Molineux. Their 2-0 victory over Aston Villa has likely provided a massive confidence boost, following a strong performance against Arsenal. The bottom-placed side also managed to score against Chelsea, even if it did only prove to be a consolation goal.

Arne Slot’s team should be able to win both of their away games in the Midlands, but it is unlikely to be easy. The hosts managed to score when these teams met in December, even though Liverpool eventually won. We expect a similar situation as they play each other twice in four days.

Meanwhile, the Clarets travel to the Hill Dickinson Stadium to take on Everton and will fancy their chances. Despite the Toffees playing at home, they still seem vulnerable. It has been seven matches since the Merseysiders last won in front of their own fans, and they are yet to keep a home clean sheet in 2026.

Burnley are not the favourites for this one, but they should be able to cause problems. They have netted 32 league goals, which is the same amount as their opponents, and six of those have come in their last three games. With Everton struggling to keep clean sheets, Burnley will be confident of increasing their points total.

Moyes’ side have suffered more defeats at their new stadium in 2025/26 (6) than they did at Goodison Park during the previous season (5). They welcome Burnley as they attempt to stop a six-game winless league run at home. The visiting side should have plenty of opportunities, which is why we are backing both teams to score.