Double chance builder: Three Premier League picks this weekend

Brentford host Brighton and Hove Albion, Bournemouth travel to West Ham United, and Sunderland take on Fulham. They’re all very tough ties to call.

Three games to back double chance Odds Brentford to beat or draw with Brighton 1.30 West Ham to beat or draw with Bournemouth 1.47 Sunderland to beat or draw with Fulham 1.45

Odds courtesy of 1xBet. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

The Premier League’s closest encounters

This weekend’s Premier League schedule features several fixtures where the winners seem obvious. Chelsea are expected to beat Burnley, Newcastle United are the underdogs at Manchester City, and Arsenal should defeat Tottenham Hotspur. However, three specific matches appear much more difficult to call.

First up, we’ll examine the match between Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion. It’s seventh against 14th, so it’s no surprise that the Bees are seen as the most likely winners. Brighton travel to the Gtech Community Stadium eager to try and end a challenging run of form.

Next, West Ham United will face Bournemouth at London Stadium. The hosts may be nine places below the visiting side, but the Hammers are in an intense battle to avoid relegation. The home side could get out of the bottom three, depending on other results.

The third game in our trio sees Sunderland host Fulham. The Black Cats have been in great form at home this season, while the Cottagers have struggled recently. With only two points separating them in the standings, a highly competitive match is anticipated.

Because these specific outcomes are difficult to guarantee, a different strategy is required. There is significant value in hedging your bets to account for the competitive nature of these games.

How to bet on these three games

While home advantage is expected to be a major factor in these three matches, identifying definitive winners remains a challenge. Consequently, the double chance option—combining these results into a single selection—is a logical approach. There are strong indications that all three home teams will secure at least a point in their respective fixtures.

Starting with Brentford, manager Keith Andrews has performed exceptionally well, keeping the Bees within reach of European qualification. Their recent form is particularly impressive, featuring wins over Aston Villa and Newcastle United, as well as a draw with Arsenal.

They have lost only twice at home all season. Therefore, they are well-positioned to avoid defeat against a Brighton side that have managed just five away wins.

Meanwhile, West Ham are showing significant resolve in their survival race. After a period of poor form, they have secured three wins in their last five league games. Although they were statistically better away from home in 2025/26, their current upward trend at the London Stadium is notable.

Bournemouth have also recovered their form and are currently on a five-match unbeaten streak. This suggests that a draw in the capital is a distinct possibility.

As for Sunderland, they’ve experienced a minor setback and currently sit in 11th place. However, the Stadium of Light has been a fortress this season, with the team suffering only one home loss throughout the entire campaign. Therefore, they’re unlikely to lose.

Meanwhile, Fulham have lost four of their last five league matches and have not secured an away victory since December. While a home win for Sunderland is expected, the double chance option provides extra security.

+