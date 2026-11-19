Lens playmaker Florian Thauvin has surpassed last season’s assist tally after only 10 games. Could he win Ligue 1's most assists award this term?

Most assists in 2026/27 Ligue 1 Odds Florian Thauvin (Lens) 2.00 Cristian Casseres Jr (Toulouse) 7.00 Lassine Sinayoko (Paris FC) 13.00

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Florian Thauvin - Lens

Before the start of the Ligue 1 season, Florian Thauvin was priced as an outsider to scoop the league’s most assists award. Those odds gave him an implied probability of 9% to finish the 2026/27 season at the top of the charts. After seven assists in his first 10 league appearances, the 33-year-old now carries an implied probability of 50%.

Before delving into the data behind Thauvin’s case, it’s worth pointing out that the traditional contenders for this award aren’t in the running this term.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is out injured, while Paris Saint-Germain have split their creative output among their fit players. The Georgian had a 12% probability at the start of the season, while Fabian Ruiz was at 14% and had only two assists in eight appearances.

Thauvin’s numbers are impressive, as four of his seven assists, or 57%, came in open play. He is joint-top in Ligue 1 for chances created with 31. Also, he is first for both xA (expected assists) with 4.14 and open-play xA with 3.27.

Thauvin has also assisted all three of Lens’ set-piece goals this season. In total, he has contributed to 12 of Lens’ 17 league goals, with seven of those coming as assists.

Lens have scored the most headed goals in the league with five, and Thauvin is a big part of that. He is third in total crosses with 38 and second in successful crosses with 12.

Thauvin ranks second for chances created after carrying the ball, with eight, and leads the ranking for assists after carrying the ball, with three. That mix of open-play and set-piece delivery makes him a reliable source of assists.

Cristian Casseres Jr - Toulouse

Toulouse’s midfielder Cristian Casseres started the season with an 11% probability to register the most assists. However, his excellent showing in the first 10 games of Ligue 1 has increased that percentage to 14%. The Venezuelan has already doubled his tally from last season, with two-thirds of the campaign remaining.

He is second in the assists table with six, and he is overperforming on his 2.64 xA (expected assists). The midfielder is currently tied with Thauvin for chances created with 31, but his 22 open-play chances are second only to Amine Sbai.

Interestingly, Casseres has never recorded more than four assists in a single league campaign. It remains to be seen whether he can build on his current form.

He’s played more minutes than any other player on this list, with 900 so far. Additionally, only Vitinha (915) in Ligue 1 attempted more open play passes than Casseres’ 846, while his 272 passes in the final third are the most in the division. The risk with backing him comes in his actual numbers overperforming on his expected numbers, which is bound to level out during the course of the season.

Toulouse rank eighth for goals scored, with their tally of 15 just two short of Lens’ total. Their xG per 90 is 1.81, fourth best in the division. Their average of 1.5 goals per game suggests Casseres will always be in the attacking conversation.

Backing him for the award is a decent longer-term alternative, especially since he has assisted 40% of all Toulouse’s goals in Ligue 1.

Lassine Sinayoko - Paris FC

After starting at Auxerre at the age of 20, Lassine Sinayoko had his breakout season in 2025/26. The Mali forward has scored 12 goals and recorded four assists in 32 Ligue 1 appearances. Those numbers led to Paris FC securing his signature in the summer, and he hasn’t disappointed.

Sinayoko already has five assists in Ligue 1 this season from his 10 appearances. However, being a striker, his goal threat is far more elevated than his creativity.

Lassine leads the goalscoring charts with nine goals in 10 matches, but is still a contender for the assists title. His implied probability of topping the assists chart has fallen from 9% before the season to 8% at the international break.

Another factor to note is that Sinayoko added an assist across Mali’s two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers during this international window. He ranks third in the assists table, but all five of them arrived from open play, the most for any player in Ligue 1.

The 21 chances he created rank him fourth in the division, with each of them coming from open play.

The forward’s highest-ever assists tally came in 2024/25 when he notched up eight, which is just three more than he has now. His 0.52 assists per 90 suggests his creativity could level off during the season.

Additionally, Sinayoko’s xA is only 1.31, which indicates that he’s vastly overperformed. As a result, backing him to keep pace with the other two isn’t advisable, especially when he’s putting chances away.

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