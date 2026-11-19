Both teams scored in all nine games on the last Champions League night, with the league phase averaging 4.05 goals per game this season.

Match Selection Odds Como vs AEK Athens Como to win & Both teams to score 2.32 Feyenoord vs Porto Over 2.5 goals 1.54 RB Leipzig vs Lens RB Leipzig to win & Both teams to score 2.27 PSG vs Roma Over 3.5 goals 1.80 Atletico Madrid vs Viking Both teams to score 2.00

Odds courtesy of Parimatch. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Find out our suggested bookmakers for odds and promotions: 1xbet, Stake.com and Parimatch!

Want to know more about India's best betting sites?

Check out the best betting apps in India for Android and iOS devices

Como vs AEK Athens - Back the hosts to win in a high-scoring match

The upward trend for goals in the Champions League league phase isn’t a fluke. From its inaugural season in 2024/25 to now, there have been increases.

In its inaugural year, the league phase averaged 3.26 goals per game, which increased to 3.38 last term. The extended league phase has provided plenty of goals, with goal difference potentially proving decisive in the race to qualify.

Como made history in the UCL with the joint-biggest victory when they smashed Lens 9-1 on Matchday 4. Cesc Fabregas’ men average 4.75 goals per game going forward. Despite winning three of their four UCL matches, Como conceded a goal in all of them.

AEK Athens have scored in every Champions League game this season, despite losing three of their four outings. With Como unbeaten at home in this competition, it’s difficult to see the visitors cause an upset. Como’s extraordinary attack, combined with their habit of conceding in this competition, makes a home win and both teams to score a value bet.

Feyenoord vs Porto - Back an open contest

Feyenoord have seen the goal count rise above 2.5 in three of their four matches, while their matches average 3.75 goals per 90. The home side enter this matchday outside the top 24, which means they’ll be desperate for a win. Feyenoord are therefore likely to take an attacking approach, particularly on home soil.

Goals have been common in Feyenoord’s home matches in this competition, with their two fixtures averaging four per game. The hosts have scored 1.5 goals per game and conceded 2.5 goals per game on home soil. That offers more encouragement to back the goals markets in this fixture.

Porto found their attacking stride last time out, beating Napoli 4-1. Their only away match in the competition so far was a 3-2 defeat to Real Betis. Their matches average 3.25 goals per game. Interestingly, their away Champions League matches have averaged five goals per 90.

Porto are also outside the qualification places and will be keen to secure a win. With both sides needing points and looking to improve their goal difference, this could be another high-scoring encounter, and Over 2.5 goals looks the pick.

RB Leipzig vs Lens - Leipzig’s attack to deliver

RB Leipzig have just one win in four Champions League matches, but they have played three teams currently in the top eight. Despite the tough schedule, Martin Demichelis’ side have offered plenty going forward. They have scored in all four of their matches, including the last two against Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Additionally, their domestic form on home soil suggests they’re likely to win this one. The Red Bulls have won all five of their Bundesliga matches so far, one of the best records across Europe’s top five leagues. While their away form has left a lot to be desired, they’re worth getting behind at the Red Bull Arena against mediocre opponents.

RC Lens had a night to forget last time out when Como put nine goals past them in their backyard. There’s been a change in the head coach role since then, with Didier Digard stepping into the hot seat. While that change may yet work, travelling to Germany in his first European game in charge may be a difficult task.

It’s worth highlighting that Lens have seen an average of five goals scored per Champions League game this season. While they lack the quality to turn the hosts over, they have enough firepower to get at least one goal. Florian Thauvin has been one of Lens’ standouts this season, recording six goals and eight assists in 14 appearances across Ligue 1 and the Champions League. RB Leipzig to win and both teams to score stands out as the selection here.

PSG vs Roma - Defences could struggle to keep things tight

PSG’s matches have seen the joint-most goals in the Champions League at an average of 6.25 per game. They have scored four or more in all four league phase matches, most recently a 6-0 win over Villarreal. That’s their first clean sheet in the competition this season. They could clear 3.5 goals by themselves without any contribution from the visitors.

However, Roma’s scoring form makes the over 3.5 goals pick even more promising. They have scored in all four of their Champions League matches, averaging 2.5 goals per game. They have conceded an average of two per game.

With only one win in four, Gian Piero Gasperini’s men are desperate for another three points. Roma also have Donyell Malen, who’s scored four goals in as many Champions League matches this term. He’s more than capable of breaching the home defence, especially with the Parisians recording a 25% clean sheet rate in the UCL, which keeps Over 3.5 goals firmly in play.

Atletico Madrid vs Viking - Both sides have plenty to play for

Atletico Madrid sit just within the top 24 ahead of this matchday, but they’re not comfortable enough. Being at home, we expect them to win this match-up quite convincingly, more so to right the wrongs of their defeat last time out against Bayern Munich. That match was the only time they’ve blanked at home across their last seven competitive matches at the Metropolitano.

Viking have proven capable in the Champions League. They have scored in all four league phase matches, which have averaged 4.75 goals per game, and both teams have scored in every one of them.

They upset the odds against Bayern in a 3-3 draw, and while they may not win this game, they are certainly capable of scoring. With the visitors lying one spot above Atleti in the standings solely based on goals scored, the need for goals couldn’t be much clearer. Diego Simeone’s men will be eager to win, but also pile on the goals for a similar scenario that could see them miss out on qualification.

As a result, the goals should keep flowing, not just in this game, but in the Champions League as a whole.

+