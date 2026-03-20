Bundesliga top four odds: Two clubs set to join Bayern and Dortmund

Hoffenheim and VfB Stuttgart currently occupy the top four, though RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen remain close behind as the season concludes.

Bundesliga top four Odds Hoffenheim 1.40 VfB Stuttgart 1.66 RB Leipzig 1.80 Bayer Leverkusen 3.50

Odds courtesy of Stake. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Hoffenheim

With just two wins from their last six matches, Hoffenheim have suffered a recent dip in form. They still occupy third place in the Bundesliga despite a draw with struggling Wolfsburg, though only by a narrow margin. Die Kraichgauer face fifth-placed RB Leipzig in Leipzig this weekend. Their defeat would really open things up in the race for a top-four spot.

Christian Ilzer’s side may be out of form, but they remain the third-highest-scoring team in the division. The hosts average 2.08 goals per game and possess the fourth-best defensive record, having conceded 1.31 goals per match. They have had a great season, but they do have to face three of the current top five in their final run-in.

Hoffenheim are in an excellent position behind Bayern and Dortmund, but they might be exhausted.

VfB Stuttgart

Stuttgart are currently in great domestic form, and are third in the eight-game form table. They’ve won eight of their last 13 matches, and have only suffered defeat once. They now trail Hoffenheim only on goal difference and have recorded a more consistent run than their competitors.

Having been knocked out of the Europa League, Sebastian Hoeness’ side should become more competitive, too. Their players, Deniz Undav and Jamie Leweling, are playing exceptionally well, and only Bayern have won more points at home. Die Schwaben have been a great attacking force this season, and this trend is expected to continue.

Stuttgart are still scheduled to play against Dortmund and Leverkusen, but they are likely to get the job done.

RB Leipzig

March represents a significant period for RB Leipzig as the club seeks a return to European competition. Defeat to Stuttgart last weekend impacted their position. Moreover, they play host to Hoffenheim on Friday night. Another loss against a direct top-four rival could represent a significant setback for the team.

Ole Werner’s side experienced a drop in form towards the end of last year and have remained inconsistent throughout 2026. However, Die Roten Bullen possess significant quality within the squad and could finish the season strongly. They also have the second-highest xG in the league (50.9), and don’t have any other competitions remaining.

We’re backing Leipzig to finish strongly and secure a top-four position by mid-May.

Bayer Leverkusen

Leverkusen possess one of the best defensive records in the Bundesliga, but are currently going through a real rough patch. Not only were they knocked out of the Champions League, but they’ve also only won one of their last eight across all competitions. Die Werkself are five points behind fourth place and may find it difficult to close that gap.

They failed to secure crucial points as they could only draw with nine-man Bayern last week, and that could prove decisive. Kasper Hjulmand intends to finish the 2025/26 campaign strongly, though several difficult fixtures remain. Only Bayern and Dortmund have a better defensive record this season, but Die Schwarzroten do not score often enough.

Leverkusen may bounce back in form in the final eight matches, but are unlikely to secure a top-four finish.

+