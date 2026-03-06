How to bet on risk-taking Barcelona as they target two trophies

Hansi Flick’s high-risk attacking style continues to attract some criticism, but the German has already won four trophies as Barca boss.

Barcelona markets Odds Newcastle vs Barcelona - Over 3.5 goals 2.20 To reach the Champions League final 3.75 To win La Liga 1.30

Odds courtesy of 1xBet. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change

Barcelona return to top form with Pedri fit and Yamal thriving

Signs of weakness were apparent when Barcelona suffered two defeats in the space of only five days during February. They conceded four first-half goals against Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey. This was followed shortly by a deserved 2-1 league loss to Girona, which allowed Real Madrid to move into first place.

That was perhaps the lowest point in Flick’s successful reign to date. Nevertheless, the German manager is likely very pleased with the performances he has seen since then.

The Catalan giants have netted 10 goals across their previous three fixtures, conceding only once. Lamine Yamal seems to have elevated his game to yet another level. The teenager recorded the first hat-trick of his professional career during a 4-1 victory over Villarreal last week.

Only 72 hours later, the Catalans put in what was surely their best performance of the season. Attempting to overturn a 4-0 disadvantage in their cup semi-final, Flick’s men completely outplayed Atletico.

They registered 21 shots and earned 15 corners while their rivals failed to record any. Barcelona generated 3.22 xG, but ultimately missed out on a miraculous comeback despite winning the second leg 3-0.

That performance has certainly increased confidence in the Catalan capital regarding the direction of their season. Barca hadn’t previously matched the high standards of the 2024/25 campaign, though injuries to Raphinha and Pedri played a significant part in that.

When those two are fit, the side are much better at dominating the midfield and applying aggressive pressure. This improvement, in turn, offers vital protection for their high defensive line.

What are the prospects for Flick’s men this term?

Barcelona’s La Liga ambitions have also been significantly boosted by recent events in Madrid. Los Blancos have dropped points in their last two matches, losing their grip on the title race. They’re also dealing with an injury crisis, with Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, and Eder Militao among their absentees.

Having won 81% of their league games, the reigning champions should be able to defend their existing four-point advantage. They’re yet to drop a point at home, which is a positive sign ahead of the May Clasico at the Camp Nou. This indicates that now is the ideal moment to back Barcelona to win La Liga before their odds shorten significantly.

The Champions League will be a more difficult challenge. First-choice full-backs Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde have both suffered injuries leading into the round of 16. These absences could leave the team vulnerable defensively in a challenging first leg away to Newcastle.

The Magpies will recognize that they must get a result at St James’ Park to have a genuine chance of advancing. That should be the recipe for an exciting encounter. Backing over 3.5 goals appears to offer value, especially as Barcelona’s UCL games have averaged 4.5 goals per match this season.

Since returning to the Camp Nou in November, Barcelona have won all 11 home games with a combined score of 34-5. This suggests they would likely advance even if they suffer a narrow first-leg defeat in England. A successful result would lead to a favourable quarter-final against either Atletico Madrid or Tottenham.

Should they reach the last four, Arsenal are by far the most likely opponents for the Blaugrana. While that would be a tough test, they will be able to beat the Gunners if Raphinha and Yamal remain fit. That points to value in backing Flick’s team to reach the final with an implied probability of 26.7%.

