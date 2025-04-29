Nottingham Forest vs Brentford Predictions: Time to Bet Against Bees

Get three expert Nottingham Forest vs Brentford predictions & betting tips on Forest’s must-win Premier League game on 2nd May at 12.00 AM.

+

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Nottingham Forest vs Brentford

Nottingham Forest or Draw & Both Teams to Score (Yes) at odds of 2.20 with 1xBet

Nottingham Forest (1st Goal) at odds of 1.77 with 1xBet

2nd Half (Half With Most Goals) at odds of 2.15 with 1xBet

Forest are expected to win 2-1 in a tense match at The City Ground.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Nottingham Forest host Brentford on Thursday in the Premier League, just four days after their FA Cup semi-final loss to Manchester City at Wembley.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side still have a chance to end their season on a high after showing early promise. They only need a win over Thomas Frank’s team to get back into the top four.

Forest have lost two of their last three league games, which has allowed Newcastle, Manchester City and Chelsea to steal a march on them. Espirito Santo hopes that marauding left-back, Ola Aina, will return after calf, shin and heel issues.

Brentford are safely mid-table in the Premier League. They have been strong at home, losing only five of their 17 home games. Meanwhile, they’ve won just five away matches across the season.

Brentford have averaged just 1.13 points per away game. However, their recent form shows that they aren’t relaxing yet. They dominated Brighton in their latest game after two draws against Chelsea and Arsenal.

Whether you fancy Forest to bounce back or Brentford to frustrate again, using a 1xBet Promo Code could make your midweek football picks even more rewarding.

Probable Lineups for Nottingham Forest vs Brentford

Nottingham Forest Expected Lineup: Sels; Williams, Aina, Murillo, Milenkovic, Dominguez, Danilo, Anderson, Gibbs-White, Elanga, Wood

Brentford Expected Lineup: Flekken; Kayode, Lewis-Potter, Collins, van den Berg, Norgaard, Yarmolyuk, Damsgaard, Schade, Mbeumo, Wissa

Bees Unlikely to Leave The City Ground Buzzing

Forest’s motivation to win will outweigh Brentford’s desire. Missing out on a Champions League spot would be a major disappointment for Nottingham Forest after a strong season.

Despite their inconsistency since late January, Forest’s home form remains strong. They’ve drawn against Arsenal and beaten Manchester City and Manchester United at home.

That kind of home resilience makes them a popular choice on top online betting sites, where bettors can explore value in the Double Chance and Goals markets.

Nevertheless, we suggest the Forest/Draw Double Chance bet in case Espirito Santo’s side get stage fright. We’ve also paired it with a bet on both teams to score, since Brentford haven’t been able to find the net in more than a fifth (19%) of their away games.

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford Bet 1: Nottingham Forest or Draw & Both Teams to Score (Yes) at odds of 2.20 with 1xBet

Hosts to Score First

Nottingham have been strong at home, with an average 1.94 points per game. Not only that, but they scored first in 75% of those matches.

Moreover, expect the hosts to attack early as they need three points. On top of that, they will most likely push forward with attacks and counter-attacks.

The betting markets suggest a 56.50% chance of Forest scoring first. Compare that with the 75% figure, and it’s clear this bet offers the best value of our three Nottingham Forest vs Brentford predictions.

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford Bet 2: Nottingham Forest (1st Goal) at odds of 1.77 with 1xBet

Forest Defence to Keep it Tight in the First Half

Espirito Santo’s side has a strong defence and a system that shuts down opposing teams at home – especially in the first half. In fact, only one of the 11 goals they've conceded at home came before halftime.

Brentford have scored more than half (55%) of their away goals in the second half, too. That’s why we expect the second half to have more goals at an odds-against price.

The visitors have only pride to play for between now and the end of the season, so they will be prepared to attack if they are behind in the second half.