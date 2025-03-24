Nigeria vs Zimbabwe Predictions: Early Goals to Earn Nigeria the Win

We’ve got Nigeria vs Zimbabwe predictions for this World Cup qualifier. Our expert predicts the majority of the goals will arrive in the first half.

+

Nigeria vs Zimbabwe Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Nigeria vs Zimbabwe

First Half: Half with Most Goals at odds of 3.00 on Stake

Both Teams to Score at odds of 2.40 on Stake

Nigeria to win at odds of 1.30 on Stake

Nigeria are expected to win 1-2 against Zimbabwe.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Nigeria have had an underwhelming World Cup qualifying campaign as they have only won once out of their five matches so far. However, they picked up the three points as they beat Rwanda 0-2 in their last bout.

The Super Eagles have shown improvement across all their games since September as they have only conceded three goals across seven games.

On the other hand, the away side have been struggling for results lately as Zimbabwe have gone winless in their last three games.

With three draws and two losses, The Warriors find themselves at the bottom of World Cup qualifying Group C.

Probable Lineups for Nigeria vs Zimbabwe

Nigeria Expected Lineup: Nwabali, Aina, Troost-Ekong, Bassey, Onyemaechi, Ndidi, Onyeka, Iwobi, Lookman, Osimhen, Simon

Zimbabwe Expected Lineup: Arubi, Jalai, Garan’anga, Takwara, Lunga, Rinomhota, Munetsi, Zemura, Billiat, Musona, Dube

Early Goals on the Table

The home side scored early in their last match against Rwanda as Victor Osimhen netted twice in the first half.

In the five qualification matches that Eric Chelle’s side have played, half of their goals have come in the opening period.

Four of the five goals that Nigeria have conceded in Group C have also come in the first 45 minutes of the match. More goals have been scored in the second half only once in these matches.

Zimbabwe’s last game against Benin saw three goals arrive in the first period in a match that ended 2-2.

Most of the goals for Michael Nees' side were also scored in the first game of their previous game, a 2-1 loss to Cameroon.

Out of all The Warriors’ Group C games, there has never been more goals in the second half.

Nigeria vs Zimbabwe Bet 1: First Half: Half with Most Goals at odds of 3.00 on Stake

Both Goalkeepers to Concede

Nigeria have managed to find the net in 19 of their last 20 competitive matches. They have scored in all of their World Cup qualifying matches.

Nigeria are blessed with an abundance of attacking talent, including Ademola Lookman, Victor Boniface, and Osimhen, who scored twice against Rwanda.

The Super Eagles have been sharp in attack, but they have been vulnerable defensively.

Nigeria have kept one clean sheet and have conceded an average of one goal per match in the five matches they have played in qualifying.

A similar situation applies to Zimbabwe as they have failed to keep their opponents out in their last four games.

Across all of their qualifying games, The Warriors have conceded an average of 1.6 goals per match.

However, Zimbabwe have been able to find the back of the net in their last five games. They scored eight goals during that period.

Nigeria vs Zimbabwe Bet 2: Both Teams to Score at odds of 2.40 on Stake

Nigeria to Snatch the Win

In the eight meetings between these two, Zimbabwe have won once in a friendly back in 1981.

Since then, Nigeria have won four times and drawn the other three. Their highest scoreline was a 5-1 victory.

While Nigeria haven’t achieved the success they were hoping for in qualifying, Zimbabwe are yet to register a win.

There’s a massive 77-place gap in FIFA’s rankings between the two nations, with the Super Eagles being ranked significantly higher than their opponents.

A win in this fixture could allow Nigeria to catch up to Benin and South Africa in Group F, with those two facing off on the same day.

With four wins and two draws in their last seven, Nigeria are the favourites in this fixture.