Nigeria vs Tunisia predictions: Eagle bragging rights on the line

Our betting expert expects a thrilling match with Nigeria slight favourites to secure three points here.

Best bets for Nigeria vs Tunisia

BTTS - Yes at odds of 2.09 on 1xBet

1x2 - Nigeria at odds of 2.40 on 1xBet

Anytime goalscorer - Ademola Lookman at odds of 4.30 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Nigeria 2-1 Tunisia

Group C in the Africa Cup of Nations is expected to liven up this weekend when Nigeria and Tunisia face off. Both teams have won their opening matches in the tournament.

Nigeria were great value for their 2-1 triumph over Tanzania. Coach Eric Chelle hopes that it serves as a great omen for his side. The Super Eagles beat the same opposition first up on their way to the title in 1980.

The West Africans seem to be in good form, especially with a squad filled with stars who play in some of Europe’s biggest teams. As things stand, both teams can lay a claim to being title contenders, so securing a win here will send a message to the African continent. With the stakes so high early in the tournament, fans are eager to use a 1xBet Promo Code to place their bets on this potential group decider.

Tunisia have already surpassed their previous AFCON record, beating Uganda 3-1 in their opening match. That was the first time they won an opening fixture since the 2013 tournament. With more points won than in the 2023 competition, the Carthage Eagles should be more confident going forward.

Sami Trabelsi’s goal is no doubt to replicate the class of 2004 and go all the way to lift the nation’s second-ever AFCON title. However, to be taken seriously as contenders, they need to defeat a strong team like Nigeria.

Probable lineups for Nigeria vs Tunisia

Nigeria expected lineup: Nwabali, Osayi-Samuel, Ajayi, Bassey, Zaidu, Ndidi, Iwobi, Chukwueze, Lookman, Adams, Osimhen

Tunisia expected lineup: Dahmen, Valery, Bronn, Talbi, Abdi, Sassi, Skhiri, Mejbri, Achouri, Mastouri, Saad

Hope for both sides

Nigeria’s attacking talent is undeniable, as they’ve scored nine goals in their last five outings. That’s an average of 1.8 goals per game. However, the Super Eagles conceded five goals in their previous four games. Chelle’s defence has been leaky recently, which is something he must improve if they want to reach the final.

Tunisia are in a similar situation, as they’ve scored 10 goals in their most recent five outings, an average of two goals per game. They’ve conceded five goals in that run, indicating that the opposition can score at least one goal against them.

Tunisia are often involved in high-scoring affairs, with eight of their previous 11 matches seeing more than two goals scored in total. Three-time champions, Nigeria, should use that to their advantage to break through the North African defence.

Moreover, six of Nigeria’s last seven matches have seen both teams score, while three of Tunisia’s last four outings produced goals at both ends.

Therefore, this trend is likely to continue in this meeting, making the 'Both Teams To Score' market a top pick on the best betting sites.

Edging a closely-fought encounter

These teams are so evenly matched that this game is destined to be an enthralling one for the neutral. According to the latest world rankings, Nigeria are 38th while the Eagles, while Carthage are close behind in 41st position.

However, the Super Eagles understand what it takes to win AFCON matches and tournaments. Tunisia have experienced poor returns and should be nervous entering this game.

Nigeria have won six of their last seven AFCON group games, drawing the other one. Trabelsi will remind his team that they won the most recent head-to-head, which should inspire confidence. However, Chelle can argue that his team went six games without losing before that defeat.

Since the West African nation has lost only once in their last eight competitive matches, they are expected to edge this match.

Hoping to hit higher heights

Nigeria have many excellent attackers. Former African Footballer of the Year Victor Osimhen usually leads the line and scored in their opening game. However, that was ruled out for offside, but it was his teammate who attracted the most attention.

Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman has been having a quiet season for his club, scoring twice across 11 league appearances. Last season, he netted 15 goals in 31 Serie A outings. When he scores for the national team, the Super Eagles usually go on to win.

His last seven strikes for the national team saw the West Africans register a victory. Lookman’s three shots and four touches in the Tanzanian box earlier this week are indicative of his drive to get into the final third. After scoring the winner in that game, his confidence should be high, and he just might replicate the act here against Tunisia.