Nigeria vs South Africa Predictions: Tips and Odds for FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match

Our betting expert has prepared Nigeria vs South Africa predictions for the latest edition of their rivalry in this important World Cup qualifier.

+

Our expert predictions for this fixture include a likely win for the Super Eagles, GG, and other combined markets.

Nigeria vs South Africa Predictions & Tips

Nigeria to win & under 3.5 @ 1.90 with Parimatch

GG / Both Team To Score @ 2.40 with Parimatch

Second over 1.5 goals @ 2.50 with Parimatch

Nigeria to win or draw and over 1.5 @ 1.60 with Parimatch

Nigeria win and GG @ 4.33 with Parimatch

GG & over 2.5 @ 3.30 with Parimatch

Nigeria to beat Bafana Bafana once again

Hot Stat: Nigeria have beaten South Africa in eight out of their previous 16 meetings in all competitions - D6 L2.

The Super Eagles, under new coach Finidi George, will begin their quest to get the World Cup qualifying campaign back on track by trying to beat Bafana Bafana in Uyo. The Nigerians have enjoyed plenty of success against the South Africans and will be keen to extend it.

It will be recalled that the two teams met earlier in the year during the AFCON and it was the three-time AFCON winners that won and progressed into the final where they eventually lost to hosts Cote d’Ivoire in Abidjan.

The Nigerian coach and his players know the importance of this game and it is expected that they will take to the Godswill Akpabio Stadium pitch with zeal and determination.

As it should be, the Super Eagles are huge favourites in this Nigeria vs South Africa Predictions and we expect them to get one over Hugo Broos’ talented side. Each of Nigeria’s last 12 games have gone under 3.5 goals too so we can add that to the bet.

Bet 1: Nigeria to win & under 3.5 @ 1.90 with Parimatch

Goals at both ends in Uyo

Hot Stat: Nigeria are yet to keep a clean sheet in their past four games (including friendlies).

The two teams had the meanest defence in the most recent AFCON but still had a go at each other and the contest finished 1-1 after regulation time. While Stanley Nwabali and Ronwen Williams are great stoppers, the defences in front of them still allow plenty of shots.

Both teams have scored in five of the past six meetings between these two in all competitions. South Africa have also failed to keep a clean sheet on the road in over two years. With two sets of quality attacking players, this is a realistic tip.

Based on the above, the two teams should be able to have a go at each other and get the ball in the back of the net for the next of our Nigeria vs South Africa predictions.

Bet 2: GG @ 2.40 with Parimatch

Second-half blitz

The Super Eagles have a good record playing in Uyo and will cherish this moment once more when they host Bafana Bafana - a team they have already dispatched on this ground

Nigeria’s last game in this stadium was a 1-1 draw with Lesotho. This team will be keen to put in a much better performance against one of the big sides in the group.

The last qualifier played here produced two second-half goals, while the last time the two teams met in this same stadium, two goals were scored in the second half. The recent meeting at the AFCON also produced two second-half goals.

Even with the absence of Victor Osimhen, Nigeria has a potent attack that can beat any African side if they take their chances when they come by.

Bet 3: Nigeria to win or draw and over 1.5 @ 1.60 with Parimatch

Ademola Lookman to find the back of the net

Hot Stat: Lookman has scored five goals in his past three appearances.

Lookman comes into this fixture after some impressive performances for Atalanta in recent weeks. The forward notched a European final hattrick as La Dea defeated Bayer Leverkusen to lift the Europa League.

He also scored in his final two Serie A games of the season - a testament to his rich vein of form in front of goal. Lookman scored three times at the AFCON in January to finish as Nigeria’s top scorer and one of the best players in the competition.

With Victor Osimhen ruled out of this important fixture, Lookman is expected to shoulder the goalscoring burden for the side as they hope to get another one over the South Africans.