Nigeria vs Brazil Olympics Predictions: South American nation to win

Our expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Nigeria vs Brazil ahead of their fixture scheduled for this Thursday at 10:30 PM.

Nigeria vs Brazil Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Nigeria vs Brazil

Brazil Victory with odds of @1.60 on 1xBet, equating to a 62% chance of the South American nation winning.

Over 2.5 match goals with odds of @1.80 on 1xBet , representing a 55% chance for three match goals or more.

, representing a 55% chance for three match goals or more. Both teams to score with odds of @1.90 on 1xBet, representing a 52% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Brazil should be expected to win against Nigeria by a scoreline of 1-2.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Nigeria face Brazil in a crucial opening round fixture. Nigeria are striving to capitalise on their solid performances in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations. Meanwhile, Brazil are one of the strongest contenders in the competition, having recently impressed in the Copa América Femenina.

The match promises to be highly competitive, although the odds suggest the South American nation will come out on top and claim the three points.

Probable Lineups for Nigeria vs Brazil

The probable lineup for Nigeria in the "system of play."

Nnadozie; Ohale, Alozie, Okeke, Ucheibe, Echegini, Abiodun, Ayinde, Ajibade, Kanu, Ihezuo

The probable lineup for Brazil in the "system of play."

Natascha; Yasmim, Tarciane, Souza, Bruninha, Sampaio, Estevam, Portilho, Brasil, Debinha Nunes

Brazil masterclass in round one

Brazil’s preparation for their opening Olympic match could not have gone any better. Beating Jamaica twice with a 4-0 scoreline was the perfect confidence boost for one of the strongest teams in the tournament.

Brazil recently finished third in the SheBelieves Cup, beating Japan in the third-place play-off, after narrowly losing 2-1 on penalties to Canada in the semi-finals. This experienced side should do well in Paris.

Nigeria will prove to be difficult opponents, having lost just one of their last ten matches, but Brazil’s quality should shine through.

Nigeria vs Brazil Bet 1: Brazil Victory @ 1.60 with 1xBet

Goals galore in Paris

With Brazil scoring eight goals in their two friendlies leading up to the tournament, they are in fine form in front of goal.

Brazilian all-time goalscorer and legend Marta was on the scoresheet in the most recent friendly against Jamaica. Although 38, he will still be able to both create and score goals in this competition.

Nigeria, however, won’t simply roll over. They have great attacking players, too, as we saw in the women’s AFCON. This could be an open game where we see plenty of goals.

Nigeria vs Brazil Bet 2: Over 2.5 Goals @ 1.80 with 1xBet

Nigeria capable of scoring

Although we believe Brazil will have the edge to come out on top, it would be foolish to write Nigeria off scoring. As mentioned, they have only lost one of their last ten matches, which was a narrow 1-0 loss in a friendly to Canada.

They have prepared well for the tournament, and will want to catch Brazil off guard by taking the game to them. With nothing to lose and confident players in the final third, they can score against the South American nation, landing us our third winning bet.