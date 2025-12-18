Newcastle vs Chelsea predictions: Home form to prove decisive

Our betting expert expects another exciting encounter between these two teams, with Newcastle to come out on top.

Best bets for Newcastle vs Chelsea

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Newcastle 2-1 Chelsea

Newcastle 2-1 Chelsea Goalscorers prediction: Newcastle: Nick Woltemade, Anthony Gordon, Chelsea: Pedro Neto

Newcastle’s inconsistent Premier League season continued with a decisive defeat to Sunderland last week. The loss was particularly difficult because it was against their bitter rivals on Derby Day.

That loss left Eddie Howe’s men 12th in the Premier League table, six points away from the top four positions. However, the Magpies are only one point worse off than they were at this stage last season. They team remain confident that they can eventually qualify for European competition.

Howe's charges will be happy to return to St James' Park. So far, they've only lost two league games at home this season, against Arsenal and Liverpool. That home advantage is exactly what they need to close the gap on Chelsea, who are currently six points ahead.

Enzo Maresca’s men will travel to Newcastle with confidence after their 3-1 win in the League Cup quarter-final during the week. It was their sixth consecutive victory in the last eight of the Carabao Cup. The Blues look poised to challenge for that piece of silverware this season.

Currently placed fourth in the league, Chelsea cannot afford to lose any more points if they want to remain in the title race. Furthermore, additional poor results could cause them to fall out of the important European qualification spots.

Probable lineups for Newcastle vs Chelsea

Newcastle expected lineup: Ramsdale, Livramento, Thiaw, Burn, Hall, Guimaraes, Tonali, Miley, Murphy, Gordon, Woltemade

Chelsea expected lineup: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella, James, Fernandez, Neto, Palmer, Garnacho, Pedro

Howe’s defensive woes

Newcastle have scored at least once in each of their last eight Premier League home games. They average 1.75 goals per game at St James’ Park, with 14 goals scored in eight matches.

However, defensively, they haven’t been as solid as usual under Eddie Howe. The Magpies have failed to register a single clean sheet across their last nine consecutive league games.

That will encourage Chelsea, who failed to score in their previous two visits here, both of which came last season. It's worth noting that only Man City (16) scored more league goals away from home than Maresca's men this season (15).

Additionally, 75% of Newcastle's home league fixtures featured goals at both ends, while 50% of Chelsea's away dates ended with the same result. Meanwhile, seven of Newcastle's last eight matches in all competitions saw both teams score.

Additionally, 75% of Newcastle’s home league fixtures featured goals at both ends, while 50% of Chelsea’s away dates ended with the same result. Meanwhile, seven of Newcastle’s last eight matches in all competitions saw both teams score.

The Magpies to start strongly

The hosts are a difficult team to score against in the first half. They haven’t conceded a goal in the first period in 13 of their last 16 league games. However, they tend to concede later in the match, as 80% of the league goals they’ve let in this term came in the second half.

These trends show that the Magpies tend to start strongly at home. Overall, they’ve opened the scoring in 62% of their Premier League matches. However, at St James’ Park, this statistic rises to 88%, meaning they scored first in seven of their eight home games.

Chelsea also scored the first goal in 62% of their league matches overall this season. However, when they’re on the road, they’ve only done so 38% of the time, while the hosts netted first in 50% of their away games.

Newcastle scored the first goal against Chelsea in three of their last five head-to-heads, suggesting they could do it again.

A difficult place to visit

The home side are on an incredible run at their stadium, as they are unbeaten in their last eight matches in all competitions, winning seven and drawing one. This shows how difficult it is to beat them at home.

Arsenal were the last team to win at St James’ Park, and they needed a late goal to secure victory. This will not be an easy game for Chelsea, as their last five away games in all competitions resulted in two wins and a three-game winless run.

Additionally, the Magpies won each of the last four head-to-heads they’ve hosted. The Blues’ last victory here came in 2021. They’ve shown that they struggled in away games recently, so it seems likely they will fail to secure points this weekend.

