Netherlands vs Austria predictions: Cagey match expected

Our predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Netherlands vs Austria match in the final round of Euro 2024 group-stage fixtures.

+

Netherlands vs Austria Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Netherlands vs Austria

Match to be drawn with odds of @ 3.10 on 1xBet , equating to a 32.3% implied probability.

, equating to a 32.3% implied probability. Memphis Depay to score with odds of @ 2.80 on 1xBet , equating to a 35.7% implied probability.

, equating to a 35.7% implied probability. Both teams to score with odds of @ 1.66 on 1xBet, equating to a 60.2% implied probability.

We expect a 1-1 draw between the Netherlands and Austria on matchday three of the Euro 2024 group stage.

New to 1xBet? Learn all about the 1xBet Promo Code

Haven't joined 1xBet yet? Explore our comprehensive 1xBet registration guide

guide Discover the best betting apps available in India

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Both teams could be top of the group by the end of Wednesday’s matches. Austria know a point will almost certainly be enough to qualify, while the Netherlands can avoid potential matchups with Spain and England in the round of 16 by winning Group D.

Ronald Koeman’s side needed a late goal from Wout Weghorst to beat Poland in their opening match. They were unlucky to draw with France on Friday, with a controversial decision to rule out Xavi Simons’ second-half strike. The match ended a 50-match Euros streak without a goalless draw.

Austria gave France a good game despite defeat, and were excellent at both ends of the pitch in their 3-1 win over Poland. Ralf Rangnick’s side have been impressive in this tournament, and will fancy their chances at the Olympiastadion.

They might be the underdogs here, but Austria have a good opportunity to secure a place in the knockout rounds of a major tournament for just the second time since 1954.

Probable Lineups for Netherland vs Austria

Netherlands probable XI:

Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Schouten, Reijnders; Frimpong, Simons, Gakpo; Depay.

Austria probable XI:

Pentz; Posch, Trauner, Lienhart, Mwene; Seiwald, Grillitsch; Baumgartner, Laimer, Sabitzer; Arnautovic.

Spoils Shared in Berlin

Since the end of the 2022 Nations League, Austria have only lost twice – once to Belgium and once to France in this competition. Ralf Rangnick has transformed them into one of the better teams outside of Europe’s elite, and they made France work hard in their opening match.

A draw is a satisfactory result for both teams. While Rangnick is not going to set his team up to contain, Ronald Koeman might be more defensive. If this game is level heading into the final 20 minutes or so, neither manager is going to risk losing to push for a win.

The Netherlands have been hard to break down in their first two matches. Austria have very rarely suffered defeat over the last two years, and will be resolute knowing what’s at stake.

Netherlands vs Austria Bet 1: Drawn @ 3.10 with 1xBet

Memphis Finally Finds The Net

Memphis Depay has accumulated 0.96 expected goals through two matches. His six shots are the joint-most of any Netherlands player. Antoine Griezmann is the only Group D player with more expected goals than Depay.

With 45 goals in 94 appearances for his country, Depay has quietly had an excellent international career. Robin van Persie is the only Dutch player with more international goals.

He might have only scored two international goals since the end of 2022, but Koeman is bound to persevere with Depay leading the line. Given the chances he’s had in the first two matches, we like the value on the former Manchester United man to find the net at 2.80.

Netherlands vs Austria Bet 2: Memphis Depay Anytime Scorer @ 2.80 with 1xBet

Both Teams To Score

Both teams have scored in four of Austria’s last five matches. While they will be wary of pushing too hard because a draw is likely to be enough to qualify, this Austrian team plays on the front foot and will continue to press hard.

The Oranje can absorb pressure, and they have an excellent defence. Austria will commit bodies forward, though, and we fancy their chances of breaking through.

It also seems unlikely Austria’s defence will be able to keep the Dutch attack out. Austria only kept three clean sheets in qualifying, and those were against Azerbaijan, Estonia, and Sweden.