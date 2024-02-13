Mostbet App Download Guide: Download Mostbet APK & iOS Version

In this article, we show you how to download and install the latest version of the Mostbet app.

We teach how to complete the Mostbet registration and avail the Mostbet promo code offer on the app. We discuss the features of the app and also evaluate which is better, the Mostbet betting app or the mobile site.

Mostbet App Overview

In this section, we give an overview of the Mostbet online betting app.

Current Version of the Mostbet Betting App For Android: Version 23.19.1; For iOS: Version 4.5.1 APK File Size 120 MB Installed Client Size 60 MB Cost of Loading Free Operating System Support iOS, Android Welcome Bonus 150% up to ₹45,000 Hindi Language Support Yes Deposit/Withdrawal Methods UPI, PhonePe, Paytm, GPay, IMPS, Crypto Download Link Mostbet.apk

How to Download Mostbet APK on Android – Step-by-Step Guide

Before you begin the Mostbet app download, change the settings on your Android device to allow downloads from unknown sources. You can download the Mostbet apk file by doing the following.

Go to the operator’s site and tap/click on the “Download for Android” tab. After the download is completed, tap/click on “Install.” Now you are ready to login and start playing.

Installation of Mostbet APK for Android

Once the Mostbet apk download latest version for Android is done, you can proceed with the installation.

Go to the operator's website. Press the tab in the form of three parallel lines to access the main menu. Scroll down through the menu till you can see the Mostbet app “Download for Android” tab. Begin the installation by clicking on the file. Press the appropriate button to confirm the installation. The installation will complete in a couple of minutes after which you will see the Mostbet shortcut appear on your screen.

Mostbet App for Android

On the app, players can perform every function that they can do on the operator’s desktop site. They can use the app to create an account and avail the welcome bonus. Also, they can make deposits and withdrawals, and even contact customer support. Most importantly, players can use the app to bet on sports events and play casino games whenever and wherever they want.

System Requirements for Mostbet APK

The following table lists the system requirements for the Mostbet APK.

Android version Android 5.0 or higher RAM At least 1 GB Processor 1.20 GHz Internal Storage 150 MB

Supported Android Devices

The following are some supporting devices for the Mostbet Android app:

Google: Pixel 3, 41

Huawei: P8, P8 Lite, P10, P10 Lite, P20, P20 lite

Samsung: Galaxy A50, A52, Galaxy s7/s8/s9/s10/s20, M31

Xiaomi: Redmi Note 10, Realmi 8i, 11 lite, mi 10, Poco X3

The app will also work on some other devices, including Asus Zenfone, HTC One, Nord2, OnePlus, and Vivo Iqoo.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list.

Mostbet iOS App

Users of iOS devices can download and install the Mostbet iOS app. Like the Android app, the iOS app allows betting on the go, along with other functions possible on the desktop site. These include opening an account, making payments and accessing customer support.

How to Download the Mostbet App for iOS?

Users can download the Mostbet iOS app with the following simple steps.

Go to the App Store on your iOS device. Search and locate the Mostbet iOS app. Download and install the app.

Note: Alternatively, you can visit the bookmaker’s site and tap/click on the “Download on the App Store” button.

Mostbet iOS App System Requirements

In the following table we have detailed the system requirements of the Mostbet iOS app.

iOS version 11.0 and higher RAM 1 GB Internal Storage 120 MB Processor 2.49 GHz

Supported iOS devices for Mostbet App

The following is a list of supporting iOS devices for the Mostbet mobile app:

iPad: Air, Air 2, 2017, 2018, mini 2, mini 3, mini 4, Pro, Pro 2, Touch 6, and later.

iPhone: 5s, 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, SE, X; iPhone 11/12/13, 11/12/13 Pro, 12/13 Mini, 12/13 Pro Max.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list; the Mostbet mobile app may just as well on other iOS devices.

How to Update and Download the Latest Mostbet App?

In this section we discuss how to update the latest app on your device. Here’s what you will need to do if you have an Android device.

Go to the official website of Mostbet India. Tap on the “Download for Android” button to download the latest version

And here’s what iOS users will need to do.

Go to the App Store. Search for and locate an update for the Mostbet official app. Tap on ”Update,” and wait for the process to complete.

Mostbet Mobile App Bonuses for New App Users

Mostbet app users can avail the bonuses offered by the bookmaker as shown in the table below.

Bonus type Bonus Amount Minimum deposit Sports Welcome Bonus 150% up to ₹45,000 ₹300 Casino Bonus 150% up to ₹45,000 plus 250 free spins ₹1,000

New users, above 18 and resident in India, can avail the Mostbet sports welcome bonus using the operator’s app. The latest offer is a match deposit offer up to ₹45,000. The minimum qualifying deposit is ₹300. The bonus offer is valid for 30 days from registration. Also, there is Mostbet promo code that you can use at registration, MBGOAL.

Alternatively, new customers can also use the app to avail the casino welcome bonus. This offer allows new users a match deposit bonus of up to ₹45,000 plus 250 free spins. The minimum qualifying deposit for the casino bonus is ₹1,000.

How to Avail Mostbet Mobile App Bonus?

The user must opt for the bonus at the time of making the first deposit. The bonus amount will be credited instantly. However, before being able to withdraw the bonus the user must wager 5 times the bonus on accumulator bets with betting odds of 1.40 or higher.

For the casino bonus, the wagering requirement requires users to wager 60 times the bonus on casino games, live games, and virtual sports.

Mostbet Mobile Site vs Mostbet APK: Which One to Choose?

Apart from an app, the bookmaker also has a mobile site for Indian users. The app and the mobile site are not significantly different in terms of design, functionality, access and interactivity.

Pros of Downloading the App

The app is easier to log in.

The app is easier to log in, as the user is required to enter the user id and password only once on the first occasion. By contrast, the mobile site requires users to use log in credentials every time they wish to log in.

The app works on weak Internet connection

The app works well even on a weak internet connection.

Cons of the app

Unlike the mobile site, the app needs installation and update.

Unlike the app, the mobile site does not need to be downloaded or updated. Users will get the latest version every time they log in. By contrast, the app needs to be downloaded and installed. Furthermore, the app will need to be updated regularly.

In our view, the app is definitely superior, because it works well even with a weak Internet connection.

How to Create a New Account on Mostbet App?

Use the following steps to create an account on the Mostbet official app after you have downloaded and installed it on your device. Newly registered app users can also get the welcome bonus on the app.

Open the app on your device by tapping/clicking on the Mostbet icon. Tap/click on the registration tab in the top right corner of your screen. Select your preferred registration mode: via phone, email, social media or one-click. Provide personal information including phone number, first and last names, and preferred password. Choose your currency and opt for your preferred welcome bonus. Check the relevant boxes to accept the terms and conditions and receive email notifications. Tap/click the 'Sign' tab to complete the process.

Once you have created the Mostbet account, you must verify the account before you can make any withdrawals. You can do so by using the following steps:

Log into your account using your login credentials. Submit documents required for proof of address and proof of identity (driver’s license, passport, bank statement, utility bill, etc.).

How to Log in to the Mostbet App?

You can log in to the Mostbet app with the following easy steps:

Open the Mostbet app on your Android or iOS device. Tap/click on the yellow “LOGIN” tab in the top right corner of your screen. Enter the username and password.

Betting Options on Mostbet Mobile App

App Users of Mostbet India can bet on the go on over 30 sports. These include cricket, football, tennis, kabaddi, and more.

Sports Bets

Punters can make single bets, accumulators and system bets. The bookmaker provides comprehensive odds and a wide variety of betting markets to satisfy every punter’s need.

Casino Games

Users of the betting site can also play their favourite casino games. The games are sourced from leading providers including Spinomenal, Playson, and Pragmatic Play, among others. There is also a live casino section with variants of Roulette, Blackjack, Poker and Baccarat.

How to Place a Bet on Mostbet App?

You can place a bet on the app using the following easy and simple steps.

Open the app on your device. Log in using your credentials. On the menu or search bar, select the game you wish to bet on. From the list of events and markets available for betting, tap on the ones you wish to bet on. At the bottom of your screen, you will see your selections get added to the bet.

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods in Mostbet App

The following table contains the payment methods along with minimum deposit amount and minimum withdrawal time.

Deposit Method Minimum Deposit Withdrawal Time UPI ₹1,000 Within 72 hours PhonePe ₹300 Within 72 hours Paytm ₹300 Within 72 hours GPay ₹300 Within 72 hours IMPS ₹100 Within 72 hours Bitcoin Cash ₹450 Within 72 hours

Best Features of Mostbet App

The following are the best features of the app.

Easy Navigation

The Mostbet app is very easy to navigate and use, thanks to its user-friendly interface.

Wide Selection of Sports and Casino Games

The comprehensive selection of casino games and sports made it a pleasure to play on the go.

Push Notifications

Punters will find the push notifications feature useful as they can get information about various offers.

Live Betting Platform

The live betting section has many enhancing features. For instance, live streaming of matches makes it easy to keep track of on-field happenings when you make in-play wagers. Also, the bookmaker provides detailed instructions on bet types.

Mostbet App Customer Service

The app has numerous customer service options to resolve issues that users may face:

Email: SUPPORT-EN@MOSTBET.COM;

24x7 Chat;

Feedback Form: Available in the “Contacts” section on the official website;

Telegram and WhatsApp.

Final Thoughts about Mostbet App

I personally tested the Mostbet app. To begin with, the process of download and installation was very smooth. I liked the ability to avail the welcome bonus and the numerous popular Indian payment methods offered.

I found the app easy to navigate and use, thanks to its user-friendly interface. Playing on the go was a pleasure thanks to the range of games and sports events offered.

Thanks to live streaming of matches, I found it easy to make in-play bets by following the unfolding action.

I found the customer support a little slow in responding to my query regarding deposits. Otherwise, I found the experience very pleasant. I have no hesitation in recommending this app to other prospective users.

Mostbet App FAQs

In this section we answer some frequently asked questions.

Is it legal to download Mostbet app in India?

There is no federal law in India that prohibits online betting. In the absence of such law, the Mostbet mobile app download is legal in India.

How to install the Mostbet APK?

Android device users can install the Mostbet APK file from the bookmaker’s official website.

How to update the Mostbet app?

Before you install the latest version, you must uninstall the existing version. If you have an Android device, you can download the updated version from the operator’s website. Users of iOS devices can do so by locating the updated version in the App Store.

What is the minimum withdrawal amount in the Mostbet app?

The minimum withdrawal limit in the Mostbet app is ₹1,000.

What are the reasons for Mostbet app installation issues on my phone

Installation of the Mostbet app can fail for various reasons. For instance, you may have failed to change the settings of your Android phone to accept downloads from unknown sources. Alternatively, installation could fail if your device is not compatible. Sometimes, installation may not happen if there is a ‘File read error.’