Are Mosquera and Gyokeres the final pieces in Arsenal’s title puzzle?

The Gunners have finished second in three consecutive Premier League seasons. Will signing Mosquera and Gyokeres make Arsenal a favourite in 25/26?

Mikel Arteta has been busy in this transfer window. Players Madueke and Zubimendi could be even more crucial in helping the Gunners win the title.

Assessing the Gunners’ summer transfer window so far

It’s been a frustrating few seasons for Arsenal supporters. For three successive seasons, the Gunners have finished second in the Premier League.

Boss Mikel Arteta has had to contend with strong teams such as Manchester City and Liverpool in recent years. However, there are indications that he’s building a formidable team for the 2025/26 Premier League season.

The Gunners have spent a lot of money in recent weeks. They have invested more than £120m on new recruits. Their most expensive signing was Spanish defensive midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

Zubimendi ranked in La Liga’s 92nd percentile for completed clearances last season, as well as the 85th percentile for aerial duels won. He’s also very good at intercepting passes and moving the ball forward. These qualities will make him a huge asset to Arsenal’s central lineup.

The savvy signing of Brentford’s experienced Danish holding midfielder, Christian Norgaard, adds further depth to Arsenal’s central midfield options as well. This allows Arteta to rest key players, such as Declan Rice, when needed.

The signing of Chelsea wide forward Noni Madueke also seems important for the Gunners. Although Madueke is only 23, he already has plenty of Premier League and international football experience. He could become an invaluable squad player throughout the season.

Arsenal also signed another player from Chelsea, having recruited Kepa Arrizabalaga for a low cost. Kepa, who played on loan at AFC Bournemouth last season, will be an experienced back-up and give the Gunners serious strength in depth to compete in all competitions.

Why Mosquera and Gyokeres could be especially vital signings

Arsenal’s first-choice central defensive pairing of William Saliba and Gabriel is undoubtedly one of the best in Europe, let alone the Premier League.

However, Arteta lacked elite-level options to rest and rotate them in recent seasons. That’s why recruiting Valencia defender, Cristhian Mosquera, could be one of the most valuable signings of the summer.

The 21-year-old has already played 82 games for Valencia and is close to joining the Spanish senior national squad. He will offer genuine competition at centre-back, along with Riccardo Calafiori.

For a long time, experts and fans have suggested that Arsenal's lack of a top-level number nine striker is why they haven’t won the Premier League in the last three years. Therefore, reports of a move for Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres will increase the Gunners fans’ hopes of lifting the trophy next May.

The Swedish powerhouse has scored 68 goals in 66 appearances for Sporting, becoming one of the most feared centre forwards in European club football. Meanwhile, Arsenal are certainly not the only club interested in Gyokeres’ signature. New reports suggest that Manchester United have made a similar offer for the Swede.

Therefore, the 27-year-old will need to decide whether he’d prefer to play at the Emirates Stadium and compete for a title or play under his former Sporting boss, Ruben Amorim, at Old Trafford.

If Arsenal win the race, Gyokeres could be key for the Gunners to secure the title. The betting markets currently give Arsenal a 29.41% chance of lifting the trophy next May. However, they do have a challenging start to the 2025/26 PL campaign.

They play three of last season’s top six in their opening six games. Moreover, they will play Manchester United away and have a match against newly-promoted Leeds, which the Whites will see as a game they can play freely.

If Arteta’s new squad can come through their first six games and remain close to the top of the table, they could be set for a historic season.