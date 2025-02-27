Monaco vs Reims Predictions: Les Monégasques To Quickly Bounce Back

Monaco have let things slip this season after finishing second in 2023/24. However, they can get their Champions League back on track against Reims.

Monaco vs Reims: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Monaco vs Reims

Monaco to win and over 2.5 goals at 1.85 on 1xBet

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at 1.90 on 1xBet

Mika Biereth as anytime goalscorer at 2.00 on 1xBet

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Monaco have endured a difficult few weeks, but their biggest disappointments came in the Champions League rather than on home soil. Winning just two of their last seven across all competitions isn’t encouraging, but they’ll be confident back at Stade Louis-II this week. They scored seven in their last home game.

Reims, meanwhile, are struggling. They haven’t won a league game since November and have only scored twice in Ligue 1 away from home over the last 11 weeks. Even with Les Monégasques not exactly at their best of late, Les Rouges et Blancs face a tough challenge.

Probable Lineups for Monaco vs Reims

Monaco Expected Lineup: Majecki, Vanderson, Singo, Kehrer, Henrique, Camara, Zakaria, Akliouche, Minamino, Ben Seghir, Biereth

Reims Expected Lineup: Diouf, Sekine, Okumu, Gbane, Sangui, Atangana, Patrick, Ito, Teuma, Nakamura, Diakite

Stade Louis-II Sees Goals

Monaco have been a dominant force at home in Ligue 1. Over the past 12 months, only two French clubs have been able to beat them on their own patch, and one of them was the mighty Paris Saint-Germain. In their last three league matches at Stade Louis-II, they have scored 14 goals, and they also scored 2+ in the last six. If you're backing Monaco to continue their impressive run, don’t forget to use a 1xBet Promo Code for exclusive bonuses.

No team in the French top-flight this season has been involved in more over 2.5 games than Adi Hutter’s side (70% of them). They are also third in the BTTS rankings, with that outcome playing out in 70% of their matches – 67% specifically at home.

The concern would be Reims’ away form, as they haven’t won over 90 minutes since December. However, they will be confident of scoring a goal against Monaco, especially considering their recent defensive frailties. They kept just one Ligue 1 clean sheet in 15 games since drawing 0-0 with Reims in December.

Monaco vs Reims Bet 1: Monaco to win and over 2.5 goals at 1.85 on 1xBet

Monaco Struggling to Keep Clean Sheets

As aforementioned, scoring goals at home hasn’t been a problem for Monaco – but stopping their opponents from doing the same has been tough. They are at 1.40 to win this one, which is unsurprising given the form of their opponents, but the goals market is worth considering. Those looking for the best odds on goal-related bets can compare options across top online betting sites. The hosts are at 2.62 to win to nil, and that probably says a lot about where they are at.

Reims, meanwhile, have seen both teams score in 61% of their matches over the course of the season so far. They hope to rediscover their scoring form as they go in search of an upset in the French Riviera, but it won’t be easy. With a 14% chance of victory according to 1xBet, it is safe to say they are the big underdogs here.

Monaco vs Reims Bet 2: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at 1.90 on 1xBet

If you don’t follow French football, you might look at Mika Biereth’s seven goals for Monaco this season, and think it’s nothing special. However, then you notice Biereth only joined in January, and he has only played for them six times. As our Monaco vs Reims predictions indicate, he has started well.

Other players also pose a threat, with Breel Embolo and Eliesse Ben Seghir both priced at 2.40 for instance. Still, it’s Biereth that Reims will be most wary of. The Dane hasn’t gone more than two games without scoring since November, and after failing to score against Lille and Benfica, he is due one.