Monaco vs Nice Predictions: Biereth to Strike Once Again

We’ve got Monaco vs Nice predictions for this massive Ligue 1 fixture. Our expert predicts Mika Biereth to score but Nice to strike first.

Monaco vs Nice Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Monaco vs Nice

Nice to score first at odds of 2.40 on 1xBet

Mika Biereth anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.20 on 1xBet

Double Chance Draw or Nice at odds of 1.91 on 1xBet

Monaco and Nice are expected to draw 1-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The race for the Champions League spots in Ligue 1 is tight as Monaco and Nice are currently tied on 47 points. Monaco have the edge on goals scored.

The home team’s current run is solid but not remarkable, having secured three wins and a draw in their last five league games.

With nine wins in the 13 home matches they have played, Monaco have the second-best home record in France’s top division.

Nice’s form has staggered as they have been unable to win their last two games after winning four on the bounce.

Franck Haise’s side are currently unbeaten in their last three Ligue 1 games away from home.

Probable Lineups for Monaco vs Nice

Monaco Expected Lineup: Kohn, Henrique, Singo, Kehrer, Vanderson, Al Mustrati, Zakaria, Ben Seghir, Minamino, Akliouche, Biereth

Nice Expected Lineup: Bulka, Ndayishimiye, Bombito, Dante, Abdi, Boudaoui, Santamaria, Clauss, Cho, Guessand, Laborde

Nice to Break the Deadlock

Not only did Nice score first in their 1-1 draw with Auxerre last time out, but opening the scoring has been a theme for the French club in Ligue 1.

Nice have opened the scoring in 18 out of the 26 games they have played in France’s top division. This has also been the case for 12 of their last 13 matches.

Out of the 13 away fixtures that Nice have played in Ligue 1 during 2024/25, they’ve opened the scoring in nine of them. This has been the case in the last six league away games in a row.

Monaco have conceded first in three of their last four games. Adolf Hutter’s side have conceded 32 goals in this year’s campaign, with 15 of these coming at home.

With Nice’s strong record of scoring first and Monaco’s defensive vulnerabilities, bettors may find value in backing an early goal.

Monaco vs Nice Bet 1: Nice to score first at odds of 2.40 on 1xBet

Biereth to be Impactful Once Again

Whilst only joining in January, Mika Biereth has become one of the most in-form strikers in Europe during his short tenure so far at Monaco.

The 22-year-old has scored 11 goals in only nine Ligue 1 games. This is an average of 1.35 goals per 90, the highest in the division.

Biereth is massively outperforming his xG of 8.6, which means he’s finding the back of the net where others might not.

With an average of 2.09 shots on target per 90, chances have been plenty for the Danish striker. He is likely to test the Nice goalkeeper frequently in this match.

In his last home outing for Monaco, Biereth scored a hat-trick against Reims. It would come as no shock if he was to find his shooting boots in this tight clash.

Monaco vs Nice Bet 2: Mika Biereth anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.20 on 1xBet

Nice Can Walk Away with Points

Nice have won three of the last four meetings between these two sides. Haise’s team won 2-1 in the reverse fixture this season.

In the past two meetings at Monaco’s home ground, Nice have come out as victors and haven’t conceded a goal.

The away side have won four and drawn once in their last six games. They are undefeated in their last three away matches in France’s top division.

Based on recent history, it’s easy to say Nice will walk away from this game with three points, but Monaco have been impressive at home in Ligue 1.

Hutter’s team have won nine and drawn two of their 13 games at the Stade Louis-II. This is the second-best in the league behind leaders PSG, and they have won their last four home league games in a row.