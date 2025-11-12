Moldova vs Italy predictions: Gli Azzurri left with no room for error

Gli Azzurri need to win ahead of their crunch game with Norway, and we’re backing them to do just that.

Best bets for Moldova vs Italy

Under 3.5 goals at odds of 1.90 on 1xBet

Second half with the most goals at odds of 1.95 on 1xBet

Mateo Retegui as anytime goalscorer at odds of 1.66 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Moldova 0-3 Italy

Goalscorers prediction - Italy: Mateo Retegui x2, Di Lorenzo

Italy are in a good run of form, especially in their World Cup qualifiers. The only drawback is that they haven’t been as clinical as Group I leaders, Norway. They’ve won five in a row heading into this match. Despite managing to beat Israel and Estonia last month, they’re still in second place.

Qualifying has been as tough as expected for Moldova, who have conceded 26 goals in six games and lost five of them. They’ve also picked up just one single point. As things stand, they’re not quite eliminated, but that will probably change on Friday against a far superior Italian outfit.

Probable lineups for Moldova vs Italy

Moldova expected lineup: Avram, Forov, Craciun, Baboglo, Platica, Reabciuk, Caimacov, Rata, Bogaciuc, Postolachi, Nicolaescu

Italy expected lineup: Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Mancini, Bastoni, Dimarco, Cristante, Locatelli, Tonali, Orsolini, Retegui, Zaccagni

Gattuso’s admission

Even with a win over Moldova, Italy could face the play-offs next spring. The Norwegians have won all six of their matches and are three points clear. Hence, unless they lose to Estonia at home, they’re guaranteed the top spot.

The dominance of Norway has shifted the focus on most online betting sites towards who will finish second and enter the play-offs.

With that in mind, Gennaro Gattuso has stated they won’t focus on Erling Haaland and his teammates, as that is beyond their control. He’s also indicated he may experiment with some different players in Chișinău, which could see his side take a little bit of time to find their rhythm.

While a comfortable away win is expected, we don’t expect anything like Norway’s 11-1 win back in September. The Italians only won 2-0 at home against the Moldovans, and we can see a similar sort of tie playing out in this one. Whatever Azzurri lineup takes the field, they should be too strong for the Moldovans.

Moldova vs Italy Bet 1: Under 3.5 goals at odds of 1.90 on 1xBet

Early Azzurri frustrations

As previously mentioned, some rotation from Gattuso could mean a relatively slow start from the visitors. Nicolo Barella is suspended, Moise Kean is injured, and Giacomo Raspadori is a doubt after sustaining a knock in training. Missing all three reduces Italy’s attacking threat, and that’s something Tricolorii will be thankful for.

The hosts, meanwhile, have mixed news on the injury front. Nichita Motpan is absent, which is a blow, but the returns of Artur Ionita and all-time top scorer, Ion Nicolaescu, provide a welcome boost. They’ll be out to keep things tight for as long as possible, and they could keep the Italians at bay for a while.

Shutting them out for 90 minutes, however, is a different thing. With Italy’s quality on the bench, they’re likely to ramp up the pressure in the second half. Eventually, the home side should come unstuck — and it’s worth adding that 13 of Italy’s WCQ goals have come after the break.

Moldova vs Italy Bet 2: Second half with the most goals at odds of 1.95 on 1xBet

Italy’s main man

Mateo Retegui hasn’t slowed down in front of goal since joining Al-Qadsiah in Saudi Arabia. The 26-year-old has six goals in 10 games at club level, and he has been in equally impressive form for his country. With five goals and four assists in his last four matches, he’s Gattuso’s biggest goal threat.

Gianluca Scamacca is seen as the bookies’ favourite to get on the scoresheet after returning to the side, but only just. Retegui’s form speaks for itself, and the former Atalanta man will be desperate to add to his tally for 2025. With Norway up next on 16 November, he’ll be eager to find his form ahead of that clash.