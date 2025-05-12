Milan vs Bologna Predictions: Rossoneri to Land a Sixth Coppa Italia

Get three Milan vs Bologna predictions and betting tips from our football expert ahead of this season’s Coppa Italia Final on 15th May at 12.30 AM.

Milan vs Bologna Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Milan vs Bologna

Milan to Win at odds of 2.50 with Stake

Both Teams to Score (Yes) at odds of 1.80 with Stake

2nd Half (Half With Most Goals) at odds of 2.15 with Stake

The Rossoneri will win 2-1 in Rome to lift the Coppa Italia.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

This week’s Coppa Italia Final is contested between Milan and Bologna. Despite their rich Italian football history, they haven’t been regular winners of the competition.

Although Milan have won the Coppa Italia five times, the last time that they have lifted the trophy was in 2003. Sergio Conceicao’s men have been in strong domestic form lately, winning four of their last five Serie A games. This has moved the Rossoneri back into the race for European qualification.

Perhaps the biggest indicator for Thursday’s final is Milan’s previous fixture against their Coppa Italia Final opponents, Bologna. Milan have won 3-1 after a goalless first half, moving to within two points of Bologna in eighth place.

Bologna have won the Coppa Italia twice, but their last triumph was way back in 1974. Their league form has dipped slightly in recent weeks. They averaged just 1.50 points per game from their last eight Serie A fixtures.

Nevertheless, Bologna are currently one of the toughest teams to beat in Italian football. They’ve lost just six times in Serie A this season. However, their current three-game winless streak was made worse by a 3-1 loss at Milan on Friday evening.

Probable Lineups for Milan vs Bologna

Milan Expected Lineup: Maignan; Tomori, Gabbia, Pavlovic, Jimenez, Hernandez, Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders, Felix, Pulisic, Gimenez

Bologna Expected Lineup: Ravaglia; De Silvestri, Lykogiannis, Beukema, Pobega, Moro, Freuler, Orosolini, Cambiaghi, Ferguson, Dallinga

Back-to-Back Wins Over Bologna for Milan

Based on recent form, it’s hard not to pick Milan to win this contest inside normal time. With four wins in their last five games, the Rossoneri have rediscovered that winning habit at the ideal moment in the season.

This impressive run has been reflected across online betting sites, where Milan have emerged as clear favorites for Coppa Italia glory.

Their league win over Bologna last week gives a good idea of what to expect from them on Thursday. Both sides have used their best players in preparation for the Coppa Italia Final, given the importance of European qualification via the league.

Since Bologna have won only one of their last six Serie A games, there are warning signs that Vincenzo Italiano’s side are burning out. Moreover, they’ve had a much easier route to the final as they won against Empoli. Meanwhile, Milan have shown great spirit to overcome bitter rivals Inter in their semi-final.

Milan vs Bologna Bet 1: Milan to Win at odds of 2.50 with Stake

Bologna to Find the Net

Based on historical head-to-head data, both teams have scored in four of their last five matches. Bologna haven’t kept a clean sheet in their last six games against the Rossoneri.

Moreover, Bologna have scored 54 goals in 36 league games, which is more than both AS Roma and Juventus this season.

That’s why we’re happy to back both teams to score in this contest. Although both teams tend to start out cautiously, they have plenty of firepower that can rise to the big occasion.

Milan vs Bologna Bet 2: Both Teams to Score (Yes) at odds of 1.80 with Stake

Expect More Goal Action in the Second 45

Bologna have scored almost 70% of their goals in the second half of games in this season. Meanwhile 59% of Milan’s goals scored this term have also come in the second period of fixtures.

In fact, Milan have scored 16 of their 58 Serie A goals in the last 15 minutes of games, proving that they have what it takes to play to the final whistle.

Of our trio of Milan vs Bologna predictions, this feels like the safest play. Neither side will want to fall behind early on, but gaps will surely open up as the game elapses.