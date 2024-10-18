Manchester United vs Brentford Predictions: The Bees to get a result

We bring you our Manchester United vs Brentford predictions, with the teams set to go head-to-head in the Premier League at 7:30 pm on Saturday.

Manchester United vs Brentford Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Manchester United vs Brentford

Brentford double chance with odds of @2.25 on Stake , equating to a 44% chance of the visitors earning at least a point.

, equating to a 44% chance of the visitors earning at least a point. Over 4.5 cards with odds of @1.77 on Stake , indicating a 56% chance for there to be at least five cards in the match.

, indicating a 56% chance for there to be at least five cards in the match. Both teams to score with odds of @1.58 on Stake, representing a 63% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Brentford have the quality to secure a 1-1 draw against Manchester United this weekend.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Manchester United are back in action when they take on Brentford at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The sharks were circling Erik ten Hag ahead of the international break, but the Dutchman remains in charge despite overseeing Manchester United’s worst-ever start to a Premier League campaign, beating the record they set last season. INEOS’s latest cut is Sir Alex Ferguson, but ten Hag continues to evade the axe.

The Red Devils managed a 0-0 draw at Villa Park in their last outing. The manager surprised many by selecting Jonny Evans as the starting centre-back, so the clean sheet must have been a relief for him. However, United have only been able to muster up two wins in their seven matches.

Brentford finished 21 points behind Manchester United last season. It was a forgettable campaign for Thomas Frank’s side as they finished in 16th, but they come into this game two points ahead of their opponents.

The Bees defeated Wolves 5-3 in their last match, bringing plenty of confidence into this game. Our Manchester United vs Brentford predictions suggest this is a great opportunity for them to get a rare result at Old Trafford.

Probable Lineups for Manchester United vs Brentford

The probable lineup for Manchester United in the "system of play."

Onana; Lindelof, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Mainoo, Ugarte, Fernandes; Garnacho, Rashford, Hojlund

The probable lineup for Brentford in the "system of play."

Flekken; Van Den Berg, Collins, Pinnock, Ajer; Janelt, Norgaard, Damsgaard; Mbuemo, Lewis-Potter; Schade

United Feel the Sting

Manchester United’s woes have been well-documented. They have shored up their defence since last season, but scoring goals remains an issue. Erik ten Hag’s side have scored the third-fewest goals in the Premier League, with an average of 0.71 goals per game. They have scored just one goal in their three league games at Old Trafford.

Finding the net hasn’t been an issue for Brentford. They have scored in six of their seven league matches. The exception came against Liverpool, who have the best defensive record in the top tier of English football.

The Red Devils will also have to rely on a makeshift full-back, with Mazraoui, Shaw and Malacia all sidelined for this one. Harry Maguire has also been ruled out. These defensive injuries, coupled with United’s poor attacking displays, make Brentford to win or draw a good bet in this Manchester United vs Brentford predictions piece.

Manchester United vs Brentford Bet 1: Brentford Double Chance @ 2.25 with Stake

A Match That Promises Cards

The card count is rising in the Premier League. There has been an average of 5.37 per game so far this season, a notable rise from last year’s average of 4.53.

Manchester United’s league matches have seen an average of 5.86 cards, with Erik ten Hag’s side averaging 3.71 per game. All three of their home league matches have seen five cards or more, with an average of 6.67.

Over 4.5 cards in the match has won in the last three head-to-heads between these sides. Brentford picked up five cards in this fixture last season.

Manchester United vs BrentfordBet 2: Over 4.5 Cards @ 1.77 with Stake

Brentford’s Both Teams To Score Trend

Manchester United may have struggled for goals of late. However, they have managed to get on the scoresheet in five of their six competitive matches against Brentford since Thomas Frank’s side were promoted to England’s top flight.

The Red Devils have lost their last two home games 3-0 and cannot afford another blunt display. They have only failed to score in three of their 12 Premier League matches at Old Trafford since the start of 2024.

Brentford’s matches have seen the second-most goals in the league so far this season, with an average of 3.71 per game. Both teams have scored in six of their seven outings, with both the Bees and their opponents averaging 1.86 goals per game.