Manchester City vs Wydad AC predictions: Pep’s men make a strong start

We have our Manchester City vs Wydad AC predictions as the two sides lock horns in the Club World Cup on Wednesday, 18 June.

+

City have a chance to make amends after a disappointing season, and they should comfortably overcome the Red Castle in Pennsylvania.

Best Bets for Manchester City vs Wydad AC

Manchester City to win and over 3.5 goals at odds of 2.00 on 1xBet

First half with the most goals at odds of 2.75 on 1xBet

Erling Haaland to score 2+ at odds of 2.50 on 1xBet

We expect Manchester City to ease past Wydad with a 3-0 scoreline.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

City had a largely disappointing 2024/25 season, but they’ve already made some fantastic moves in the transfer market. They head to the Club World Cup having won nine of their last 12 in all competitions, and they have Erling Haaland back in form.

Looking to bet on Haaland and City continuing this momentum? Use 1xBet Promo Code for competitive odds on this Club World Cup fixture. As reigning champions, they’ll be out to retain the trophy, and they have the quality to do so.

Wydad have had a patchy run of form. They won their last three Botola Pro games but finished 16 points off winners, RS Berkane. A run of one win in eight not long back was a cause for concern, and friendly defeats to Sevilla and Porto certainly won’t have helped matters. They’ve only kept three clean sheets since the start of March.

Probable Lineups for Manchester City vs Wydad AC

Manchester City Expected Lineup: Ederson, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, Ait-Nouri, Reijnders, Rodri, Foden, Cherki, Marmoush, Haaland

Wydad AC Expected Lineup: Benabid, Moufi, Harkass, Boutouil, Boucheta, Zemraoui, Moubarik, Lorch, Mailula, Rayhi, Obeng

Wydad in the firing line

Pep Guardiola’s City rarely go a whole season without silverware. Torrid Premier League form saw them hand the title to Liverpool, and they also missed out on the Champions League. Although the Club World Cup may not have been a top priority previously, it now presents a valuable opportunity.

This increased motivation is reflected in markets across online betting sites, where City's determination for silverware influences various betting options.

With that in mind, and considering the financial bonuses, they’ll be fired up for their meeting with Wydad. With Juventus in their group, the Cityzens will be eager to get off to a good start in search of top spot. Haaland, Omar Marmoush and new signing, Rayan Cherki, could have fun in Philadelphia.

The Moroccans won’t be easy opponents - this won’t be a repeat of Bayern Munich’s easy win over Auckland City, but City’s attacking threat should be too much. There’s no value in a win for Guardiola’s side, so goals are probably the way to go. Plus, Mohamed Amine Benhachem’s men haven’t kept too many clean sheets recently.

Combo bet: Manchester City vs Wydad AC Bet 1: Manchester City to win and over 3.5 goals at odds of 2.00 on 1xBet

A strong City start

No Premier League team scored more first-half goals than Manchester City over the course of 2024/25. They got 41 in the opening 45 minutes of their league games, conceding 22 along the way. To narrow it down even further, the 15 minutes before the break are when they’re at their most deadly.

Wydad scored more first-half goals than second-half ones, too - although not by much. Their struggle came in the latter stages of matches, where conceding too many goals ultimately harmed their title chances. City will, however, aim to get their work done early so they can turn their focus to game two.

Given the talented squad at Guardiola’s disposal, you’d expect him to start strong but then make some lineup changes. It’d be no shock to see them come rushing out and put their opponents to the sword.

Manchester City vs Wydad AC Bet 2: First half with the most goals at odds of 2.75 on 1xBet

Haaland’s fine form

It might not have been the best season from a club perspective, but Haaland still managed to get 31 goals for City in 2024/25. He’s also got eight in his last six for Norway, including two in two World Cup Qualifiers this month. Wydad’s defence will have their hands full with him.

The Norwegian will be confident about his chances of claiming the Golden Boot in the USA, and he could dominate during the group stage. He’s by no means City’s only threat, but he’s the one who’ll be at the front of the queue. A couple of goals is definitely a possibility for him.