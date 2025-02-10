Manchester City vs Real Madrid Predictions: Rodrygo to Seal the Win

We’ve got Manchester City vs Real Madrid predictions for this key UEFA Champions League play-off round clash. Our expert predicts a Real Madrid win.

+

Manchester City v Real Madrid: Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Manchester City v Real Madrid:

Real Madrid to Win at odds of 2.87 with Parimatch

Both teams to Score in the second half at odds of 2.40 with Parimatch

Rodrygo Anytime Goalscorer at odds of 4.20 with Parimatch

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams:

This fixture has reached at least the quarter-final stage in the Champions League across the last three seasons.

Although it’s now a knockout round play-off tie, the stakes remain just as high. It’s hard to imagine either Manchester City or Real Madrid failing to make it to the last 16.

City have struggled for form this season and are a whopping 15 points off the pace in the Premier League title race. Retaining their crown now appears far-fetched, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them prioritise their Champions League campaign.

Real Madrid are firmly in the title race in La Liga and currently sit at the top with 15 rounds to go. They have won this competition a record 15 times, which is over twice as many as their nearest challenger on that front.

Probable Lineups for Manchester City v Real Madrid:

Manchester City Expected Lineup: Ortega, Stones, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Kovacic, De Bruyne, Silva, Marmoush, Haaland, Savinho

Real Madrid Expected Lineup: Courtois, Vazquez, Tchouameni, Asencio, Mendy, Valverde, Camavinga, Bellingham. Vinicius, Mbappe, Rodrygo

Real Madrid to Have the Edge

These two sides have become well-acquainted in recent history, facing off in each of the last three Champions League knockout phases.

Real Madrid advanced in two of those encounters. Their deep connection with this competition makes it hard to look past them here.

City are struggling of late, limping past League One Leyton Orient in the FA Cup at the weekend. Meanwhile, Madrid sit top of La Liga.

Los Blancos have won their last three Champions League games. They have knocked at least one English opponent out of this competition in the last five seasons.

City could be their next English side to fall, as Madrid have won seven of their last nine away games in all competitions.

Plenty of Second-Half Action

Second-half showings from both sides earned them results at the weekend, and the same could be expected here.

City needed two second-half goals to inch past Leyton Orient. Meanwhile, Madrid needed a goal from Mbappe after the break to get a point against Atlético.

At home, Pep Guardiola’s men have scored at least once after the break in six of their last eight games.

Similarly, Real have scored after half-time in nine of their last ten away games, so second-half action appears highly probable.

Rodrygo Eager to Face City

While Real don’t boast the Galacticos they once did with the likes of Zidane, Raul, Ronaldo and co, their current stars enjoy facing City.

Perhaps no one enjoys facing them more than Rodrygo. He has scored a joint-career high four goals against the Cityzens.

Rodrygo scored in both knockout ties in last season’s competition and appears to be overpriced to get on the scoresheet here.

For those feeling bold, he has netted a brace in Real’s last two Champions League games and is priced at 15.00 to do so again.

Alternatively, Rodrygo has opened the scoring in each of his last three appearances in this competition. He is priced at 8.00 to open the scoring again here.