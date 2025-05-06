Man Utd vs Athletic Club Predictions: The Red Devils Eye Final Spot

Our expert offers Man Utd vs Athletic Club predictions for the Europa League semi-final second leg. There is value in the 1x2 and BTTS markets.

Man Utd vs Athletic Club Predictions: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Man Utd vs Athletic Club

Both teams to score - Yes @ 1.74 with 1xBet

Totals - over 2.5 goals @ 1.88 with 1xBet

1x2 - Manchester United to win @ 2.08 with 1xBet

We expect Man Utd to win 3-2.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Manchester United have one foot in the Europa League final after winning 3-0 in the semi-final tie at San Mamés last week. After a disappointing Premier League campaign, this competition is the Red Devils’ last chance to win a trophy and qualify for European football next season.

They suffered their 16th league defeat of the season against Brentford over the weekend, even though they managed to score three times. Ruben Amorim’s side know that they need to win to get into the Europa League final, which is scheduled for May 21st at last week’s venue.

The visitors expected a dream final in front of their home fans, but their first-half performance last week has left them with a tough challenge in Manchester. However, they’re set to secure Champions League football next term as they are at fourth place in La Liga, with four games left to play.

The Lions have a tough task on Friday. However, they will surely make an effort to discourage the home team and make this an exciting semi-final second leg.

For punters looking to back the comeback or double down on United’s form, don’t forget to use a 1xBet Promo Code for added value on your Europa League bets.

Probable Lineups for Man Utd vs Athletic Club

Man Utd Expected Lineup: Onana, Yoro, Maguire, Lindelof, Mazraoui, Ugarte, Casemiro, Dorgu, Fernandes, Garnacho, Hojlund

Athletic Club Expected Lineup: Agirrezabala, de Marcos, Parades, Alvarez, Berchiche, Juaregizar, de Galarreta, Williams, Berenguer, Williams, Sannadi

Inspiration From the Past

Although they kept a clean sheet in the first leg last week, the home side’s defence hasn’t been great this season. They conceded 17 times in their 13 Europa League fixtures. Moreover, the Red Devils haven’t kept a clean sheet at Old Trafford under Ruben Amorin, a statistic that gives hope to Athletic Club.

It was unusual that Athletic Club did not score last week. That was the first time they failed to score at home in this competition and only the second time overall across this season. They scored three times in a 3-2 victory at Old Trafford in the same competition in 2012.

Both teams found the net on that night, and we can expect the same in this match.

With plenty of attacking quality on show and defensive vulnerabilities on both ends, backing both teams to score looks a smart play. For those exploring the best markets for this semi-final second leg, several online betting sites offer boosted odds and specials for this key Europa League clash.

Man Utd vs Athletic Club Betting Tip 1: Both teams to score - Yes @ 1.74 with 1xBet

Goal Fest

Not only has United’s concession rate been bad in the Europa League under the Portuguese manager, but they will also be without Diogo Dalot for Friday’s fixture. That gives players such as Iñaki and Nico Williams a good chance to break through United’s defence.

This could be another tense game for the home side, similar to the last round against Lyon when they conceded four goals. We could see plenty of goals, considering United’s scoring average of 2.39 goals per game and Bilbao’s 1.62 per game in the Europa League.



Therefore, there will be more than two goals at the Theatre of Dreams.

Man Utd vs Athletic Club Betting Tip 2: Totals - over 2.5 goals @ 1.88 with 1xBet

Professional Performance Needed

United have already put in the hard work in the first leg and will need to perform professionally to see the tie through. They’ve been unbeaten in Europe this term, and have only lost one of their last 10 against Spanish opposition (W6, D3).

This is the best and maybe only chance for Amorin’s side to qualify for next season’s Champions League. The head-to-head record shows that United have won two out of five previous meetings, while Athletic Club have won three.

With what’s at stake, United’s fans could help them win on Friday.