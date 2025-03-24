Madagascar vs Ghana Predictions: Ghana Solidify Top Spot

We’ve got Madagascar vs Ghana predictions for this major World Cup qualifier. Our expert predicts Ghana will win narrowly.

+

Madagascar vs Ghana Predictions: Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Madagascar vs Ghana

Ghana to win at odds of 1.95 on 1xBet

Both teams to score at odds of 2.10 on 1xBet

Time of last goal: 76-90 mins at odds of 2.50 on 1xBet

Ghana are expected to beat Madagascar 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The CAF World Cup qualifiers are halfway through now, and each group is starting to take shape.

It’s the top two from Group I who clash here, as Madagascar host Ghana. Madagascar have been one of the surprise packages of the qualifiers. Ghana, meanwhile, are typically a much more formidable force on the African football scene. With such a crucial match ahead, bettors can find competitive odds and special offers using the 1xBet Promo Code.

Madagascar sit second in Group I, two points behind Ghana. They have never qualified for a World Cup finals before, but a four-match unbeaten run in qualifying has put them in a promising position this time.

Ghana are a more regular competitor on the World Cup stage. They have appeared in four of the last five World Cup finals. Additionally, they have won their last three World Cup qualifiers, including a commanding 5-0 win over Chad last time out.

Probable Lineups for Madagascar vs Ghana

Madagascar Expected Lineup: Dupire, Rabemanantsoa, Marcelin, Fontaine, Morgan, Randrianantenaina, Raveloson, Ilaimaharitra, Courtier, Lapoussin, Caddy

Ghana Expected Lineup: Asare, Schindler, Djiku, Salisu, Mensah, Partey, Nuamah, Semenyo, Ayew, Kudus, Williams

Ghana to Claim a Narrow Win

It’s difficult to look past a star-studded Ghana side against relative minnows Madagascar. There’s a 39-place gulf between the pair in FIFA’s rankings.

Ghana had been relatively low on confidence before their dominant 5-0 win over Chad. However, they showed signs of returning to their best after that performance.

There’s added incentive for them here too, as they know victory could all but secure their spot at the 2026 World Cup. They won the reverse fixture 1-0, but it took a stoppage-time goal to secure all three points.

Ghana beat #51-ranked Mali in their last away World Cup qualifier, so they should have little trouble against #116-ranked Madagascar.

Madagascar, meanwhile, are winless in five home games, and they lost their last such game against #159-ranked Eswatini.

Given Madagascar’s struggles and Ghana’s quality, online betting sites provide various options for those looking to bet on this crucial African qualifier.

Madagascar vs Ghana Bet 1: Ghana to win at odds of 1.95 on 1xBet

Goals at Both Ends

Madagascar have scored in eight of their last 10 home World Cup qualifiers. However, they only kept three clean sheets in those games.

Although they are good value to get on the scoresheet, they may struggle to prevent Ghana from doing the same.

The Ghanaians are blessed with plenty of attacking talent. Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew and Ernest Nuamah all started Ghana’s last game.

With such attacking firepower on the pitch, it’s difficult to imagine Ghana failing to score. However, they have shown vulnerabilities at the back, having conceded in five of their last six away World Cup qualifiers.

Interestingly, they conceded exactly once in all five of those games.

Of all sides topping their respective CAF groups after five rounds, Ghana have seen the highest number of goals scored in their games (17). The five goals they have conceded are a joint-high amongst those sides in that time too.

Madagascar vs Ghana Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 2.10 on 1xBet

Late Action on the Cards

It was a late goal that decided the reverse fixture, and more late drama could be on the cards here.

Three of Ghana’s five qualifiers this cycle saw the game’s final goal arrive after the 75th minute. Madagascar did even better, with four of their qualifiers so far featuring a goal after the 75th minute.

In Madagascar’s case, the goal came in the 89th minute or later in all four of those matches.

With so much on the line here, these two are expected to battle it out until the final whistle. The added stakes could lead to both teams pushing hard to change the result in the closing stages.