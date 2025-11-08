Lyon vs PSG predictions: Injury-hit Parisiens to add to Lyon’s woes

Despite being away from home, our betting expert expects PSG to secure another win at the Groupama Stadium.

Best bets for Lyon vs PSG

PSG to win at odds of 1.83 on 1xBet

Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.61 on 1xBet

Second half with the most goals at odds of 2.00 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Lyon 1-2 PSG

Goalscorers prediction - Lyon: Corentin Tolisso - PSG: Goncalo Ramos, Bradley Barcola

Things are not going well for Olympique Lyonnais at the moment. Midweek defeat to Real Betis in the Europa League made it three games without a win, and they’ve only won two of their last seven. Their form has dipped after a strong start to their Ligue 1 campaign, and they’ve dropped down to sixth place going into this tie.

This slump in form makes them a risky bet, and even optimistic fans might be looking for a 1xBet Promo Code to get better value.

PSG were also defeated in Europe this week, with Luis Enrique’s men falling to a rampant Bayern Munich. They’ve also struggled on the injury front, but have maintained their place on top of the league table amid a six-game unbeaten run. It’s been a while since they lost to Lyon.

Probable lineups for Lyon vs PSG

Lyon expected lineup: Greif, Maitland-Niles, Mata, Niakhate, Tagliafico, Morton, Tessman, Sulc, Tolisso, Moreira, Satriano

PSG expected lineup: Chevalier, Zaire-Emery, Zabarnyi, Pacho, Hernandez, Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves, Barcola, Ramos, Kvaratskhelia

Lyon are no Bayern Munich

It’s been a difficult period for Paris Saint-Germain, who not only had their unbeaten run end by Bayern Munich, but they also suffered some big injury blows. Their injury list now includes star players, Ousmane Dembele, Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes, while Desire Doue picked up a knock recently as well. All of them will miss the clash with Lyon, and more.

This extensive injury list is a major factor that online betting sites have had to account for when pricing this match.

They’re weakened but not weak, as Enrique has some real talent at his disposal. Bradley Barcola may be in need of a rest, though he wouldn’t want to miss the chance to face his former club. They’ve still got plenty of players capable of troubling Les Gones, who are struggling themselves.

Abner and Hans Hateboer are both suspended, and that only makes the case for an away win stronger. We expect another tough night for Paulo Fonseca and his troops.

Lyon vs PSG Bet 1: PSG to win at odds of 1.83 on 1xBet

Plenty of goals ahead

PSG have scored two or more in all of their last five meetings with Lyon, while OL also found the net in all of them. It’s five wins in a row for Les Rouge-et-Bleu, and they were on the scoresheet in all but one of their last 10 clashes. Therefore, the visitors have a clear psychological edge as they head to Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes.

Meanwhile, over 2.5 goals have been scored in all five of those recent Parisien wins over Lyon. Even with their own injury problems, the visitors will be confident here. Teams less potent than PSG have managed to breach Lyon’s defence this season.

Lyon vs PSG Bet 2: Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.61 on 1xBet

Patience is a virtue

PSG tend to score more goals in the second half of games, and Lyon concede more in the second half of games. That pattern has emerged during the 2025/26 Ligue 1 season. The hosts have let in three times more after the break when compared to the opening stanza, and that’s a concern for Fonseca.

Enrique’s men have also conceded more in the second half, but only slightly, which adds another factor to consider. When you put their collective totals together, there have been 25 first-half goals involving these two sides - and 33 in the second. This suggests PSG will benefit from being patient, as opportunities are likely to increase as the match progresses.

The reigning champions have slipped up a couple of times in this campaign, drawing or losing games you’d expect them to win. However, given Lyon’s recent struggles, this is unlikely to be one of those.