Liverpool vs Real Madrid predictions: Bellingham to strike in away win

Our betting expert expects the Spanish side to edge this game, with Jude Bellingham to get on the scoresheet.

+

Best bets for Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid to win at odds of 2.50 on Stake

Under 3.5 goals at odds of 1.78 on Stake

Jude Bellingham to score anytime at odds of 3.50 on Stake

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Liverpool 1-2 Real Madrid

Goalscorers prediction - Liverpool: Hugo Ekitike - Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham

Liverpool got back to winning ways with a 2-0 triumph over Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday. However, they’ve still lost six of their last eight matches in all competitions.

This worrying slump makes them a clear underdog for this fixture, and even the most optimistic fans might be looking for a Stake promo Code before backing them.

That’s a worrying slump for Arne Slot’s side, but they’ve won two out of three in the Champions League so far. Meanwhile, it’s three wins out of three in Europe for Real Madrid, who are firmly on course for a top-eight finish.

Los Blancos comfortably defeated Valencia 4-0 in La Liga at the weekend. They’ve won their last six matches in all competitions.

Probable lineups for Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Liverpool expected lineup: Mamardashvili, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Ekitike

Real Madrid expected lineup: Courtois, Valverde, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras, Tchouameni, Guler, Camavinga, Bellingham, Vinicius, Mbappe

Liverpool to suffer fresh setback

It was an important three points for Liverpool at the weekend, but it still wasn’t totally convincing. They have not fully clicked as an attacking unit yet, while they’d gone 10 matches without a clean sheet before hosting Villa.This defensive fragility is a key statistic that online betting sites will focus on, likely shortening the odds on Real Madrid to score.

By contrast, Real Madrid are currently full of confidence. They’ve a 93% win ratio in all competitions this season. Los Blancos have created at least 2.0 xG in all of their six games since losing the derby against Atletico.

That includes an impressive victory in El Clasico, where they should have won by a wider margin than 2-1. Seeing off Barca in such fashion should also give them confidence when taking on the top teams, especially after recent poor results in the biggest fixtures.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Bet 1: Real Madrid to win at odds of 2.50 on Stake

A tighter game than expected

The betting markets point towards an open affair with many goals. However, there’s reason to think it may be slightly tighter than that.

Xabi Alonso has improved a Real Madrid defence that has kept a clean sheet in 50% of their matches this term. The Basque coach has also shown a tendency to be more cautious in some games. With so much pace in his forward line, we may see the visitors drop teams at times at Anfield and play on the break.

Additionally, 10 of Liverpool’s last 13 matches in all competitions have ended with three or fewer goals. That also suggests there may be value in backing a repeat here with an implied probability of 56.2%.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Bet 2: Under 3.5 goals at odds of 1.78 on Stake

Bellingham to extend scoring streak

Real Madrid have largely revolved around Kylian Mbappe this season, but Bellingham’s recent return to fitness has added a fresh goal threat. The Englishman takes great form into this game, having scored in each of his team’s last three matches.

Alonso has been keen for Bellingham to take up more central, threatening positions this season. That has helped him get 11 shots away in those three recent games, with six of those attempts hitting the target.

The 22-year-old won’t be lacking motivation on his return to his homeland, having been excluded from the recent England squad. His current form suggests he could be worth backing to score anytime with an implied probability of 28.6%.