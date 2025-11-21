Liverpool vs Forest predictions: A perfect opportunity for the Reds

The Reds have had a rough time of things lately, but we expect a comfortable home victory for Arne Slot’s men at Anfield.

+

Best bets for Liverpool vs Forest

Liverpool to win to nil at odds of 2.55 on 1xBet

Second half with the most goals at odds of 2.12 on 1xBet

Mo Salah to score or assist at odds of 1.67 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Liverpool 2-0 Forest

Goalscorers prediction - Liverpool: Mo Salah, Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool desperately need to rediscover their form after they were beaten 3-0 by Manchester City before the international break. They’ve only won three of their last 10 matches across all competitions, and two of them came in the Champions League. Still, the Reds have claimed seven wins from nine home games in 2025/26.

Nottingham Forest picked up a big win over Leeds United in their last outing. They scored three and closed the gap on those above them.

This confidence boost has sparked interest in the goals market, with many using a 1xBet Promo Code to back them to find the net again. However, a run of just one win in 14 prior to that shows the struggles they have faced this season. They’ve also failed to win any game on the road so far, losing four of eight.

Probable lineups for Liverpool vs Forest

Liverpool expected lineup: Alisson, Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Ekitike

Forest expected lineup: Sels, Savona, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, Sangare, Anderson, Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Dominguez, Jesus

A much-needed boost for the Reds

If there was ever a chance for Liverpool to get back on track, this is it. Slot’s men have struggled for form in recent weeks. However, they are clear favourites as Nottingham Forest come to town. The international break should have given the manager a chance to address some of their issues.

The Reds also welcome Forest to Anfield knowing that they have one of the best home records in the Premier League. Add in the fact that the visitors have been very poor on the road, and it’s not hard to see why a home win is expected. Alisson Becker’s return would provide a huge boost as the bulk of Liverpool’s defeats have come in his absence. His presence in goal significantly increases the probability of a shutout, making the 'Win to Nil' market attractive on many online betting sites.

Liverpool have also only lost one league game at home all season, while Forest are yet to win on the road. The Tricky Trees have only scored twice away from the City Ground up to now. Only Wolverhampton Wanderers have a worse record. Therefore, while clean sheets have been rare for the Reds, they could get one here.

Liverpool vs Forest Bet 1: Liverpool to win to nil at odds of 2.55 on 1xBet

A pivotal point in the game

One common trait of these two teams is that their second halves are far more active than their first. Liverpool’s fixtures have seen nine more goals after the break, while Forest’s have seen four more. The difference, however, is which way those goals go.

For the Reds, the second half is their most productive, with twice as many goals scored after the break as before. The final 15 minutes have seen them score eight up to now. Forest, meanwhile, have conceded 12 in the second half of matches. They shipped eight goals between the 76th and 90th minute.

The visitors may frustrate Liverpool at times. However, Slot knows chances will arise as the game goes on. For this reason, the home side are expected to claim all three points.

Liverpool vs Forest Bet 2: Second half with the most goals at odds of 2.12 on 1xBet

Reds turn to Salah

By his own exceptionally high standards, Mo Salah hasn’t enjoyed the best of seasons. However, he still averages a goal or an assist every other game. He registered 8 in 16 across all competitions. He’s also Liverpool’s top scorer in the Premier League.

The Egyptian has scored two of the Reds’ last four league goals. He’ll be eager to exploit Forest’s leaky backline. Alexander Isak is the bookies’ favourite to score, but he remains a doubt after his injury in the UCL. That’s why Salah is the most likely to make his mark as Sean Dyche’s side struggle on Merseyside.