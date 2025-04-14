Lewandowski The Man to Beat in Champions League Outright Market

Eight teams remain in this year’s UCL, and that will soon be reduced to four. Our expert is backing Robert Lewandowski to take the top scorer crown.

Some of the Champions League’s top goalscorers are heading out of the tournament, others are already gone. We look at who to back for the Golden Boot.

Champions League top goalscorer Odds Raphinha 1.66 Robert Lewandowski 2.63 Harry Kane 9.00 Kylian Mbappe 34.00 Ousmane Dembele 34.00

Odds courtesy of Stake. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Barcelona Lead the Way

Brazilian attacker, Raphinha, is having a truly fantastic season with Barca. He’s got 28 goals in 45 matches across all competitions - and 12 of those have been in the UCL. He’s top of the list at the moment, and on current form, it would be a bold choice to bet against him.

However, there’s one player who, despite having fewer goals as things stand, could topple him. He just so happens to be his teammate - Robert Lewandowski.

At 36, some expect Lewandowski’s goalscoring to slow down, but here he is, chasing another Champions League title, and gunning for the Golden Boot. His brace in the first leg of the quarter-finals took him to 11 goals in 11 games, and he’s in excellent form.

The fact that two Blaugrana players lead the way says a lot about the work Hansi Flick has done, and they’ve been incredible in 2025. Their experienced striker has been a huge part of that, and he’ll be determined to keep up his impressive performances. Scoring 40 goals in a season is no joke, especially not at his age, but he’s showing no signs of letting up.

Like his aforementioned Barca teammate, the Pole should have at least three more games to add to his tally - and you’d back him to. To add to his claim, unlike Raphinha, Lewandowski is no major creator. He’s a goalscorer, and that’s why he’d be our pick for the top scorer award.

Who Could Challenge Lewandowski?

The former Borussia Dortmund man’s brace against his old club helped put him on the verge of the semi-finals. If Bayern Munich turn things around against Inter Milan, he may face another former club in the next round. That’s the sort of narrative that the Polish striker would love.

With 105 goals in the competition, Lewandowski trails only Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi - and neither of them are getting any more. He’s 24 behind Messi and 35 adrift of Ronaldo. He’ll be eager to close that gap.

Third in the race is England captain, Harry Kane, who continues to shine in Germany. His 31 goals and assists for Bayern has them on course for Bundesliga glory - and he’s got 10 in the UCL. The Germans do have work to do in the second leg, though.

Few would have expected Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe to be such a longshot for the top scorer at this stage. However, he’s five behind Raphinha now, and - barring a crazy comeback - only has one game left to play. Overturning the 3-0 Arsenal defeat is by no means impossible at the Santiago Bernabeu, and if it’s to happen, the Frenchman will be vital.

Ousmane Dembele has been a huge part of Paris Saint-Germain this year. He’s scored 32 times in 41 games across all competitions, and is on seven in the UCL. The Frenchman is also likely to have three more matches to boost his chances, but his European form hasn’t been as lethal as it has been domestically.