Leeds vs Tottenham predictions: Tight Elland Road clash expected

We expect Tottenham to edge out a victory against Leeds, but Daniel Farke’s side certainly won’t go down without a fight.

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Best bets for Leeds vs Tottenham

Tottenham to win at odds of 2.50 on 1xBet

Both teams to score at odds of 1.70 on 1xBet

Mohammed Kudus to score or assist at odds of 1.77 on 1xBet

Tottenham are expected to win 2-1 against Leeds

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Leeds will be pretty pleased with how they’ve started their season back in the Premier League. They’ve lost and won a few matches and secured a few unexpected points as well. Aside from the heavy defeat to Arsenal, they haven’t suffered a heavy defeat, either. They can cause problems for Tottenham Hotspur at home.

Meanwhile, Spurs have been performing well, despite their injury concerns. Although key players like James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, and Dominic Solanke remain sidelined, they remain unbeaten in six games across all competitions. Additionally, they’ll be relatively fresh after rotations for the 2-2 draw against Bodø/Glimt in midweek.

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Probable lineups for Leeds vs Tottenham

Leeds expected lineup: Darlow, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Stach, Longstaff, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor

Tottenham expected lineup: Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Van, Spence, Bentancur, Palhinha, Bergvall, Kudus, Richarlison, Simons

A formidable Spurs side

On paper, there should only be one winner. Given the squad Tottenham Hotspur have built, they should have too much for their opponents, even with their injury concerns. However, this game isn’t played on paper.

The Whites are unbeaten at Elland Road across their three matches there this season. Additionally, they haven’t lost a league game there in over a year. Daniel Farke will be eager to keep that record by the end of the weekend, but it won’t be easy. Dan James will be sidelined due to injury, and they don’t really have an in-form goalscorer, giving Spurs an advantage.

Thomas Frank’s side haven’t created enough chances in recent games, but have continued to score. Having netted eight in their last four matches, they’ll back themselves to get on the scoresheet here. The hosts could struggle to outscore them should they find the net.

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Leeds vs Tottenham Bet 1: Tottenham to win at odds of 2.50 on 1xBet

Blow for blow at Elland Road

Leeds’ home record is strong. However, they’ve also played well against better teams in general this season, picking up more points than expected.

Farke’s men have scored in four of their seven games in 2025/26, and netted five in their last two matches. No player has scored more than once until now, but that probably underlines the big team effort that’s being put in. They’ve only failed to score in two of their last 25 home matches, and can be a real threat.

Spurs will be too strong for the hosts over 90 minutes. However, both teams are expected to score once or twice.

Leeds vs Tottenham Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 1.70 on 1xBet

Fresh Kudus poised to attack Leeds

Mohammed Kudus has had four assists in seven Premier League games this season, and he’ll be eager to add to that as soon as possible. He hasn’t played as well against Wolverhampton Wanderers, but can always be a handful, so Leeds will be very wary of him.

Frank decided to give the Ghanaian a rest in the Europa League in midweek and only fielded him in the final 30 minutes. Therefore, he’ll be rested as Spurs head up to Yorkshire. He’s bound to cause issues.

Kudus has made 12 key passes so far this season and has had 10 shots. It’s surely only a matter of time now until his next assist or first goal in Tottenham colours.