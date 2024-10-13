Kenya vs Cameroon Predictions: A tight tussle in Kampala

"Our football predictions expert brings you his top three bets and forecasts for Kenya vs Cameroon ahead of this AFCON clash, this Monday at 6:30 pm."

Kenya vs Cameroon Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Kenya vs Cameroon:

Draw with odds of @xxx on Parimatch , equating to a 58% chance of the two nations collecting a point.

, equating to a 58% chance of the two nations collecting a point. Under 2.5 goals with odds of @xxx on Parimatch , indicating a 62% chance of their being two match goals or less.

, indicating a 62% chance of their being two match goals or less. Both teams to score no with odds of @2.00 on Parimatch, representing a 50% chance for either nation failing to find the back of the net.

Kenya and Cameroon should be expected to draw with a scoreline of 0-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Cameroon take on Kenya on Monday afternoon, with both teams aiming to qualify for the next round.

After both nations managed to edge past Namibia, it was Zimbabwe that held them to goalless draws in Group J. Although Cameroon have won three of the previous four head-to-heads, this match could be a lot tighter than most suspect.

Cameroon travel to Kenya without a win in any of their last five matches on the road outside of major competitions. Three draws and two defeats indicates there are issues that need addressing when away from home.

Kenya, on the other hand, have only lost one of their last five in front of their fans. Can they extend that run on Monday? It looks like a real possibility.

Probable Lineups for Kenya vs Cameroon

The probable lineup for Kenya in the "system of play."

Omondi; Otieno, Owino, Okumu, Nondi, Abuya, Odada, Akumu, Avire, Onyango, Ayunga

The probable lineup for Cameroon in the "system of play."

Onana; Nouhou, Wooh, Ngadeu, Tchatchoua, Baleba, Mbuemo, Hongla, Anguissa, Bassogog, Aboubakar

Favourites to fall short

Cameroon are the favourites and it’s easy to see why. Given the number of elite players they have playing across Europe, Cameroon should feel secure going up against any team in the group.

However, qualifying for AFCON is never that easy. Cameroon’s players found it hard adjusting to the local climate, as shown by their goalless draw against Zimbabwe in the second round.

Kenya also drew 0-0 with Zimbabwe, however they showed they can hold their own in Group J with a 2-1 away win over Namibia.

Both sides will be fighting hard not to lose this match as they chase the top spot. Also, they might be satisfied with a draw.



Kenya vs Cameroon Bet 1: Draw @xxx with Parimatch

Goals at a premium

Cameroon have only scored one goal across their opening two matches, thanks to Hatayspor’s Vincent Aboubakar, against Namibia in round one. However, the 32-year-old forward has not found the net in his subsequent four matches for either club or country.

In the game against Namibia, Cameroon had control, but they were rather toothless in front of goal. This issue was also apparent in their match against Zimbabwe, where the visitors took 13 shots on goal, but none were on target.

Kenya themselves only managed one against Zimbabwe. If it wasn't for Namibia’s 94th minute consolation, both of their games would have also seen under 2.5 goals. Therefore, this doesn’t look as though it will be a classic.

Kenya vs Cameroon Bet 2: Under 2.5 Goals @xxx with Parimatch

Tight affair in Kenya

If we are predicting under 2.5 goals, it makes sense to back that up by tipping both teams not to score in Kampala.

One of Kenya’s main strikers, Eric Johana Omondi, has only scored one in 11 appearances for his club - UTA Arad - this campaign. Austine Odhiambo has been more prolific, but was benched for the match against Namibia by the head coach.

Cameroon will bank on their defence, that includes the likes of Rennes Christopher Wooh, Seattle Sounders Nouhou and Man United’s goalkeeper Andre Onana, to keep Kenya’s strikers at bay.

With plenty at stake, and with both nations failing to impress in the final third, this game can ultimately fizzle out - but there is value even if the match is dull.