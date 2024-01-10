Is Parimatch safe? Read the complete guide to know if this sportsbook is licensed and why many Indian players use it for online betting.

Is Parimatch Legal in India?

Before we answer, “Is Parimatch safe?”, let’s first discuss the legality of Parimatch in India. Currently, there are no laws that prohibit online forms of gambling and betting in the country.

We can say that online sports betting is not illegal if the website is foreign-based or the servers are not located in India. So we can safely say that it's not illegal to place bets on Parimatch.

However, there are a few states such as Andhra Pradesh and Telangana where betting and gambling are completely illegal. This is because different Indian states have their specific laws regarding sports betting.

Is Parimatch Safe to Place Bets?

Coming back to our question “Is Parimatch safe?”, the operator has earned a significant reputation among betting enthusiasts. Parimatch was founded in 1994 and since then it has acted according to the laws and regulations of the country they operate in.

The bookmaker is owned by Castianes B.V., a company licensed under the Curacao eGaming Authority. As the sportsbook is licensed by one of the most reputed betting authorities, we can say that it is safe to bet here.

Nowadays, every bettor knows about Parimatch due to the wide range of betting options and promotions they offer. The platform is also known for its safe and trustworthy method of online betting.

There is no doubt about the legality of Parimatch, but there are a few rules to be followed by the bettors. For example, you must be 18 years old or above to create your betting account on this platform. The operator will ask you for age verification during the Parimatch registration process.

When it comes to payment methods, the operator accepts multiple options. It supports payment methods like UPI and Paytm that are accepted and allowed by the government.

By making a Parimatch minimum deposit, new players can also claim a great welcome offer. This is why it is safe to say that Parimatch is legal in India and completely safe for players from this country.

List of Countries Where Parimatch is Illegal

Some countries have legalised the use of the Parimatch app for their citizens. On the other hand, there are also a few countries that have laws against online sports betting. Let’s look at the countries where Parimatch is legal and the countries where it's illegal for betting usage.

Country Is Parimatch legal or illegal? India Legal Albania Legal Armenia Legal Mexico Legal Angola Legal Canada Legal Argentina Legal Australia Legal New Zealand Legal Indonesia Legal Fiji Legal Azerbaijan Legal Bangladesh Legal Nigeria Legal South Africa Legal Bulgaria Legal Bahrain Legal UK Legal Germany Legal Austria Legal Norway Legal Sweden Legal Afghanistan Illegal France Illegal Portugal Illegal China Illegal North Korea Illegal Cuba Illegal

Is Parimatch Banned in My State?

While we can say that Parimatch is legal in India, it is also important to consider the statewise laws regarding online betting.

Different Indian states have their own laws that allow or prohibit online betting under their jurisdictions. As many states lack any specific gambling or betting law, Parimatch is legal for use in almost all of the states.

However, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh state governments have officially banned online sports betting. On the contrary, there are also states like Goa and Sikkim where betting is legal.

List of Indian States Is Parimatch Legal? Andhra Pradesh No Arunachal Pradesh Yes Assam No Bihar Yes Chhattisgarh Yes Goa Yes Gujarat Yes Haryana Yes Himachal Pradesh Yes Jharkhand Yes Karnataka Yes Kerala Yes Madhya Pradesh Yes Maharashtra Yes Manipur Yes Meghalaya Yes Mizoram Yes Nagaland Yes Odisha No Punjab Yes Rajasthan Yes Sikkim Yes Tamil Nadu Yes Telangana No Tripura Yes Uttarakhand Yes Uttar Pradesh Yes West Bengal Yes

Is Parimatch legal in Telangana?

Is Parimatch legal in Telangana? No, online betting is not legal in this state. As per the laws, the Telangana state government considers all forms of gambling and betting illegal.

The use of any online platform that allows betting on sports is completely banned in their jurisdiction.

Is Parimatch safe to use in Andhra Pradesh?

As we have stated earlier, Andhra Pradesh has also banned all forms of gambling in their region. The state government has imposed a law banning online casinos and sportsbooks.

Tips to Follow to Confirm if a Betting Site Is Trustworthy or Not

Here are some helpful tips you can consider to check if a betting site is trustworthy:

Gambling Licence

Check if the sportsbook owns a legal and relevant betting licence that can be trusted. Licensed sportsbooks are safe for betting on your favourite events and tournaments.

Payment Methods

A trusted and safe betting website like Parimatch accepts different kinds of payment methods that are authorised by the Indian government. Before selecting any platform, check if it accepts convenient payment options.

Security and Protection

Make sure the sportsbook has all the latest security tools required for protecting players’ data and money.

Is Parimatch Legit or Scam – Final Verdict

Parimatch is a trustworthy, safe, and reliable betting site for bettors. From offering diverse sports betting markets to exciting promotions, the operator has become popular in India. You can get an exciting welcome offer by using the Parimatch promo code.

Being a licensed sportsbook, Parimatch is legal in India. However, to ensure safety we advise you to check the betting laws for your jurisdiction. With UPI payment options such as Paytm, PhonePe and others, you can quickly deposit and withdraw money on this website.

Furthermore, players can also access the sportsbook in Hindi, Marathi, and other Indian languages. Overall, Parimatch can be a safe and great option for online sports betting.

Parimatch Legality and Safety FAQs

Here are the most common FAQs about Parimatch's safety and legality.

Is Parimatch trustworthy?

Yes, Parimatch is a trustworthy sportsbook. It owns a Curacao licence and follows all the necessary betting laws for the safety of players.

Is Parimatch safe for players?

Yes, Parimatch is safe for players to place bets. The website uses the most advanced tech and has a great customer support team.

Is Parimatch banned or not?

No, Parimatch is not banned in India. You can easily access the site, create a new account and place bets.

Is it safe to deposit on Parimatch?

Yes, you can safely deposit and withdraw your money on this sportsbook using local payment methods such as UPI.