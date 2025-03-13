Is It Time to Back Cole Palmer to Break Goalscoring Drought Against Arsenal?

The stats are encouraging for Palmer and with some enticing goalscorer odds, is now the time for bettors to take advantage?

Cole Palmer’s goal contributions have dried up for Chelsea in 2025. The Englishman has gone nine games without a goal or assist.

Cole Palmer vs Arsenal Odds Odds Anytime Goalscorer 3.75 First Goalscorer 8.00

Odds courtesy of 1xBet. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

What has Happened to Palmer’s Form?

It was a remarkable breakout season for Cole Palmer in 2023/24. Chelsea’s number 20 bagged 22 goals and 11 assists last campaign but has so far failed to reach those heights in 2025.

The season started so well for Palmer who bagged 14 Premier League goals by the middle of January. However, since bagging the opener in Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on 14 January, the goals have dried up.

In August, Palmer provided three assists and scored once against Wolves. He also scored four in the first half against Brighton a month later.

This isn’t a cause for panic. The chances for goals have been available for Palmer who missed from the penalty spot against Leicester last week.

Statistically speaking, Palmer is underperforming his xG of 15.2 with the 14 goals he has scored.

This season, Palmer has averaged 1.5 shots on target per 90. The former Manchester City man is not shot shy.

Even in Chelsea’s recent 4-0 win against Southampton, Palmer drew a blank despite mustering three shots on target and four off target.

Palmer’s quality is still clear even if he is having a dry spell. The Blues face Arsenal on the weekend for a match that could come at a good time for Palmer and Chelsea.

Should Bettors Back Palmer to Score?

The goal-shy Gunners have failed to win any of their last three Premier League matches. It could be a good time to face Mikel Arteta’s men.

Arsenal haven’t kept a clean sheet in any of their last five Premier League matches at the Emirates. If the Blues are to find the net then the bookmakers expect Palmer to be at the front of the queue. He is the shortest odds of any Chelsea player to find the net here.

Most bookies are offering a good price for Palmer to score anytime which gives good value considering Palmer’s talent and shot numbers.

Palmer’s baron spell has affected these odds but as the data above suggests, this dry spell won’t last forever.

Now may be a time for bettors to take advantage with Chelsea’s star man expected to find his scoring boots sooner rather than later.

Those opposed to the idea of backing the Blues to score here may be remembering this fixture last season. Arsenal demolished Chelsea 5-0 back in April en route to their 89-point 2nd-place finish.

Palmer was one of a number of Chelsea absentees that day against a full-strength Arsenal. This depleted Gunners lineup lacks the same cutting edge and there will be many at Chelsea who want revenge for that result.

The Blues will need a strong start which brings in another intriguing betting angle. Having Palmer as the first goalscorer against Arsenal will boost the odds even further.

Whilst these are relatively high odds, there is data to support why this could be a valuable bet. Each of Palmer’s last three goals for Chelsea opened the scoring.

If anyone in a blue shirt is going to score in this tense London Derby, data suggests that backing Chelsea’s top goalscorer would be a valuable option.