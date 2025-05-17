Inter vs Lazio Predictions: Bets, Context, and Lineups

We’ve got Inter vs Lazio predictions for this Serie A match. Our expert predicts that Inter will keep their Scudetto hopes alive.

+

Best Bets for Inter vs Lazio

Inter win at odds of 1.66 on 1xBet

Lazio over 0.5 second-half goals goals at odds of 2.20 on 1xBet

Marcus Thuram anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.70 on 1xBet

Inter are expected to beat Lazio 2-1.

Inter Milan and Lazio are fighting for something in Serie A, so this match won’t be a typical end-of-season match.

Inter are one point behind Napoli in Serie A. Meanwhile, Lazio sit just outside of the top four and are pushing for a Champions League spot.

I Nerazzurri have recovered from a pair of back-to-back league defeats as they’ve won two in a row. It is important that they win this match ahead of the final day. They’re strong at home as they’ve lost only once in the league since October 2024.

Lazio missed the chance to climb into the top four when they drew 1-1 against Juventus last weekend. Juve are their main rivals for fourth place. Since Biancocelesti have the toughest schedule of all four sides that chase Europe, it won’t be an easy match for them.

Probable Lineups for Inter vs Lazio

Inter Milan Expected Lineup: Sommer, Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Martinez, Thuram

Lazio Expected Lineup: Mandas, Marusic, Gila, Romagnoli, Pellegrini, Vecino, Guendouzi, Isaksen, Dele-Bashiru, Zaccagni, Taty

Inter Keep Title Hopes Alive

Inter are under pressure to win this match as they need three points to continue the title race. Meanwhile, Napoli have a more favourable end to the season.

I Nerazzurri have momentum from back-to-back league wins. On top of that, they’ve reached the Champions League final, so that should boost their confidence.

They’re formidable at home in Serie A, going unbeaten since October 2024. Moreover, they’ve won 11 of the 15 home games, including seven of the last eight.

Inter also have a great record against Lazio at home. They have beaten them six times across their last seven games at the San Siro.

They’ve already beaten Lazio twice this season across league and cup. Those two wins came by an aggregate 8-0 scoreline.

Their last Serie A home defeat against them was in March 2019.

Inter vs Lazio Bet 1: Inter win at odds of 1.66 on 1xBet

Lazio Dangerous After the Break

Lazio certainly won’t have an easy match at the San Siro given Inter’s historical dominance. However, they might still believe they can find the net, even though they haven’t managed to score against Inter so far this season.

Interestingly, Lazio haven’t scored in one of their last 10 Serie A games, so they do tend to find a way to the goal. Four of their last five goals in Serie A arrived after half-time, so Biancocelesti fans may have to be patient.

Their equaliser against Juventus last week came in the 96th minute.

Second-half action is nothing new to Lazio, who have scored more goals after the 75th minute this season than any other side. Only two sides in Serie A have a later average goal time than Lazio (56th). They’ve scored after the break in eight of the last nine Serie A games.

With Inter desperate to win, there could be some late anxiety that Lazio could exploit.

Inter vs Lazio Bet 2: Lazio over 0.5 second-half goals goals at odds of 2.20 on 1xBet

Thuram Faces a Favoured Opponent

Marcus Thuram hasn’t played much in Serie A recently. He’s only been used in the Champions League matches. However, Simone Inzaghi could choose to unleash one of his big-hitters in this match.

He’s Inter’s top Serie A scorer this season and since this is a must-win game, it’s hard to imagine he won’t play here.

Thuram has scored three goals against Lazio in his career, and there are only two other teams he has scored more goals against. Also, he’s netted in three of his four personal H2Hs against Lazio, including the reverse fixture.

History would suggest he’s slightly overpriced to get on the scoresheet again.