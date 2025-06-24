Inter Milan vs River Plate predictions: Weakened Millonarios at risk

Check out our Inter Milan vs River Plate predictions ahead of their Club World Cup fixture on Thursday, June 26th.

Our betting expert expects an Inter victory at Lumen Field, but the tough River outfit will be challenging opponents.

+

Best bets for Inter Milan vs River Plate

Inter Milan to win at odds of 1.95 on Stake

Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.90 on Stake

Lautaro Martinez to score or assist at odds of 2.05 on Stake

We expect a narrow 1-0 win for Inter Milan over River Plate

Our Analysis: Form of both teams

Inter almost had a fantastic season, battling on all fronts in Italy but ultimately failed to secure any trophies. They missed out on Serie A, lost to their rivals in the Coppa Italia, and were dominated by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final. Although they go into this with only one defeat in eight matches, they haven’t been convincing in the USA.

Meanwhile, River Plate should have already gotten into the knockouts of the competition but missed chances to score against Monterrey. They haven’t lost a game in 90 minutes since early March, but that could change in Seattle. Three big suspensions could significantly weaken them.

Considering backing Inter against a depleted River Plate? Stake Promo Code offers valuable betting options for this potentially decisive group stage encounter.

Probable lineups for Inter Milan vs River Plate

Inter Milan expected lineup: Sommer, De Vrij, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Esposito, Martinez

River Plate expected lineup: Armani, Montiel, Martinez Quarta, Diaz; Acuna, Fernandez, Kranevitter, Aliendro, Mastantuono, Colidio, Meza

Inter to take advantage

On paper, Inter are the strongest side, going into the Club World Cup as the UCL runners-up. However, South American sides have already caused an upset in the competition, and River will be eager to do so again. Their concern is that they won’t be at full strength.

Kevin Castano was suspended due to a red card at the Rose Bowl, while Enzo Perez and Giuliano Galoppo are in the same boat after their bookings. This will cause Marcelo Gallardo to completely change his lineup, which the Italians can take advantage of.

These key absences have impacted markets across online betting sites, potentially creating value in Inter-focused betting options. Both sides have an almost identical record in Group E, and this game will decide who wins the group.

I Nerazzurri haven’t bounced back from their match against PSG. However, with Los Millonarios weakened, the Serie A giants should come out on top.

Inter Milan vs River Plate Bet 1: Inter Milan to win at odds of 1.95 on Stake

A cagey affair

Both sides are unlikely to start out aggressively in Washington as they compete for the top spot. Inter have only scraped past Urawa Red Diamonds, and both sides drew with under 2.5 goals against Mexicans, Monterrey. The Argentines know they only need one point to finish first and may play like it.

Ultimately, with the likes of Lautaro Martinez in their arsenal, the European side should be able to score at least once. Two goals or less were scored in three of River's last three matches, and the same happened in half of Inter's last six games.

Of course, a high-scoring affair isn’t unlikely, but the context suggests a tight game. The fact that Monterrey can overtake both of them with a big win over their Japanese opponents adds some intrigue.

Inter Milan vs River Plate Bet 2: Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.90 on Stake

Nerazzurri’s go-to goalscorer

When Inter Milan needs a goal, it's usually one specific player who gets it. Martinez has scored 24 goals across this season and has maintained his form under new manager Cristian Chivu, with two in two in the US. He netted a vital equaliser against the Mexicans and scored first against Urawa Reds.

Meanwhile, he’s not just a goalscorer, as the Argentine has grabbed seven assists throughout 2024/25 and should be Inter’s biggest all-round threat. River have only kept two clean sheets over their last 10 matches, so he’ll see a chance to add to his campaign tally. He’s got an outside chance for the Golden Boot if his side can stay in the tournament.