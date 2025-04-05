Inter Miami vs Toronto Predictions: Lionel Messi Takes a Backseat

We’ve got Inter Miami vs Toronto predictions for this MLS clash. Our expert predicts Inter Miami will continue their fine start.

+

Inter Miami vs Toronto Predictions: Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Inter Miami vs Toronto

Inter Miami are expected to beat Toronto 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The MLS season may still be in its early stages, but the standings are starting to take shape.

Inter Miami are setting the pace in the Eastern Conference. Toronto, meanwhile, are second bottom ahead of this latest round of fixtures.

Inter Miami, famed for having Lionel Messi, are unbeaten so far this term. They’ve won four of their five MLS games so far this season. They lead the Eastern Conference table by a point, despite having played a game fewer than second place.

It’s been a poor start for Toronto, who are still winless this term. They’ve lost four of their six games to date in what is their worst start to an MLS campaign since 2011/12. Four of those six winless outings came on the road too.

Probable Lineups for Inter Miami vs Toronto

Inter Miami Expected Lineup: Rios, Lujan, Allen, Falcon, Alba, Busquets, Segovia, Bright, Messi, Suarez, Allende

Toronto Expected Lineup: Johnson, Wingo, Gomis, Roasted, Bernardeschi, Osorio, Coello, Petretta, Insigne, Kerr, Etienne

Inter Miami Edge a Thrilling Affair

Given their current form, it’s difficult to overlook Inter Miami as the likely winners in this matchup. An outright Inter Miami win doesn’t represent the best value. However, there is a trend that offers a potential avenue of opportunity for bettors.

The win is a safe bet, however. That’s because Inter Miami have won more games against Toronto than any other side in club history. Of the four MLS wins Inter Miami have been involved in this season, three have also seen both teams score.

Their one failure to win also saw both teams score, so their defence has proved to be leaky. Luckily, they have incredible firepower in their front line capable of winning any game.

Those two things combined make an Inter Miami win and both teams to score a value bet here. Moreover, Inter Miami boast a 100% winning record at home to Toronto. Notably, four of those games also saw both teams score.

Inter Miami vs Toronto Bet 1: Inter Miami to win and both teams to score at odds of 2.75 on 1xBet

Fast Inter Miami Start

With a wealth of attacking options, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see Inter Miami come out strong. They’ve opened the scoring in all three of their MLS home games this season. Also, they’ve scored first in four of their five seasonal MLS games.

Although they only converted those into two half-time leads, they’re facing a team known for sluggish starts. No side across the Eastern or Western Conferences has trailed at half-time more often than Toronto this season (four).

The seven first-half goals they’ve conceded so far this term is also a joint-high across both conferences. On the other hand, Inter Miami have scored six first-half goals, the second most amongst all 30 teams.

In fact, Inter Miami led 1-0 at half-time in the last three MLS meetings between this pair. A correct score half-time bet would offer more favourable odds for those looking for a longer odds bet.

Inter Miami vs Toronto Bet 2: Inter Miami to win the first half at odds of 1.90 on 1xBet

Value Away from Messi

Much of the focus in the anytime scorer market will understandably be on Lionel Messi. Luis Suarez is another short-priced pick. However, there seems to be huge value in backing Tadeo Allende to get on the scoresheet.

The winger has netted in three of Inter Miami’s last four home games. Each goal proved to be crucial in securing a win. The last two goals opened the scoring.

A first goalscorer bet is priced more generously. However, with such attacking talent, the anytime price is a safer option.

He missed Inter Miami’s last game through injury, but is expected to return here fully rested. Before his injury, he’d netted four goals in six games for Inter Miami.