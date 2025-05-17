Inter Miami vs Orlando City Predictions: Herons Held to a Draw

Get three Inter Miami vs Orlando City predictions and betting tips from our football expert for this MLS intrastate derby on 19th May at 04.30 AM.

Inter Miami vs Orlando City Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Inter Miami vs Orlando City

Orlando will hold Inter Miami to a 2-2 draw at the Chase Stadium.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Inter Miami return to home soil for Game Week 14 to host their Floridian rivals, Orlando City, at the Chase Stadium. The two teams are separated by just a single point. Javier Mascherano’s Herons still have a game in hand over Orlando and most other teams at the top of the Eastern Conference.

Inter Miami failed to bounce back from their 4-1 defeat to Minnesota United. The Herons were forced to accept a point at San Jose Earthquakes following an entertaining 3-3 draw. Scoring goals has never been an issue for Inter Miami, although conceding seven in their last two games is a cause for concern.

Luis Suarez was still absent for personal reasons during the match against the Earthquakes. Mascherano hopes he will be available for selection on Sunday to take on Oscar Pareja’s Lions.

As for the visitors, Orlando City have lost just two of their 13 MLS games so far this season. They are unbeaten in ten matches, while their hosts have won only two of their last seven MLS fixtures.

Although Orlando have been prolific on home turf, they have averaged just 0.83 goals scored per away game this season. The Lions have also conceded exactly the same number of goals per away game. In fact, they’ve kept clean sheets in four of their last five competitive games.

Considering Orlando's impressive defensive record?

Probable Lineups for Inter Miami vs Orlando City

Inter Miami Expected Lineup: Ustari; Weigandt, Alba, Allen, Falcon, Bright, Busquets, Cremaschi, Segovia, Messi, Suarez

Orlando City Expected Lineup: Gallese; Freeman, Angulo, Schlegel, Brekalo, Jansson, Pasalic, Ojeda, Araujo, Gerbet, Muriel

Herons Unable to Shrug Off Stubborn Lions

With just two wins in their last seven MLS games, it’s very difficult to confidently back Inter Miami to win right now. Questions remain over the full fitness of the icon, Lionel Messi, while the availability of fellow star forward, Luis Suarez, is still up in the air.

Couple this with Orlando's ten-game unbeaten streak, and you can see why we're happy to back the Lions to avoid defeat in the Double Chance market.

Couple this with Orlando’s ten-game unbeaten streak, and you can see why we’re happy to back the Lions to avoid defeat in the Double Chance market.

Inter Miami have won only five of their 16 competitive meetings at a win rate of 31.25%. The betting markets give us a probability of just 53.48% for the game to end in a draw or an Orlando win, so this also seems like a value play when form and fitness are taken into consideration.

Inter Miami vs Orlando City Bet 1: Draw or Orlando City (Double Chance) at odds of 1.87 with Stake

Visitors to Break the Deadlock

Somewhat surprisingly, Inter Miami have failed to score first in any of their home games so far this season. In fact, they’ve only scored first in 8% of their MLS fixtures this season.

With Orlando scoring first in half of their away games this season, we couldn’t ignore the 42.19% probability offered by the betting markets on the Lions breaking the deadlock.

Inter Miami’s recent defensive issues, coupled with Orlando’s miserly backline of late, suggest the visitors are the more balanced side at present. It appears that Javier Mascherano’s side need the shock of falling behind to get going.

Inter Miami vs Orlando City Bet 2: Orlando City (1st Goal) at odds of 2.37 with Stake

Value on Ojeda to Score Anytime

There’s no doubt that Orlando’s Argentine forward, Martin Ojeda, is in the form of his career right now. He’s scored eight goals in 13 MLS appearances this season, registering a strike rate of 61.53%.

The on-loan Celta Vigo star has easily stepped into the role of all-time record goalscorer, Facundo Torres. With four goals in his last two games, including a stunning hat-trick against the New England Revolution, Ojeda is oozing confidence right now.

That’s why it’s very surprising to see the betting markets hand Ojeda a mere 30.77% probability of scoring in Miami. Some have tipped him as a contender for this season’s MLS MVP award, and based on his early-season numbers, this looks like the standout value bet from our trio of Inter Miami vs Orlando City predictions.